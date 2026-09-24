Spencer Pratt Calls Out L.A. County D.A. Over Justin Bieber's Park Performance

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Pratt isn’t buying Justin Bieber’s “impromptu” park performance. The reality star took aim at Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman after Hochman praised Bieber’s surprise appearance at MacArthur Park in L.A. on Tuesday, September 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Pratt Questioned Justin Bieber’s 'Impromptu' Performance

Source: MEGA Nathan Hochman called Justin Bieber’s park appearance a sign of progress.

Hochman shared a post on X about the singer’s performance, writing that his “impromptu set” was “a testament to the progress we are achieving to take back the park from drug dealers and enliven it for families.” He even joked that Bieber would be “definitely on the invite list for next year’s Labor Day weekend picnic.” Pratt, who previously ran for mayor of Los Angeles, wasn't impressed. “Yes, an ‘impromptu’ set with generator-powered amps and blacked out armed security SUV directly behind him,” he wrote in response. “This b------- propaganda is maddening. Stop p------ on our legs and telling us it’s raining. Send your kids to play barefoot soccer there without security," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Performed Several Songs During His Surprise Park Appearance

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt accused Nathan Hochman of spreading 'propaganda.'

Pratt’s comments came as details emerged about why the 32-year-old actually visited the park. According to a source close to the singer who spoke with Page Six, Bieber’s appearance wasn’t simply about putting on a surprise show. The source said the Grammy winner “has an incredibly deep heart for the homeless community in LA” and “came to the park to provide resources, food, clothes and hope.” He reportedly performed several songs, including "Speed Demon," "All I Can Take," and "Yukon" during his brief appearance, while also spending time helping people in the area. An eyewitness, Daniel Orea, the manager of Annie’s Bakery Cafe near where the musician performed, told the outlet that he saw the singer and his friends handing out “small paper bags” to homeless people nearby.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber reportedly visited MacArthur Park to help people in need.

Orea also said two of Bieber’s associates bought out all of the bakery’s freshly made donuts to give to people gathered around the performance. The "Sorry" crooner also took selfies with fans and wished one supporter a happy birthday before wrapping up his surprise set. The visit came amid a recent push by Los Angeles officials to clean up MacArthur Park, an area that has long faced concerns surrounding crime, drug use and trash. Hochman had hosted a picnic at the park earlier this month to highlight the cleanup efforts.

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber performed several songs, including 'Speed Demon,' 'All I Can Take' and 'Yukon.'