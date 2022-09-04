Spencer Pratt Reveals Lisa Kudrow Once Warned Heidi Montag He Was 'Going To Murder Her'
Spencer Pratt is dishing the details on his awkward experience with Lisa Kudrow that prompted him to brand her the "rudest celebrity" he'd ever met.
The Hills alum took to TikTok and dropped the bombshell that the actress had once confronted his wife, Heidi Montag, and encouraged her to leave him.
The reality star explained that the incident occurred in 2009 at their first "elite A-list" party. "As we were standing at the buffet, that's when Phoebe Buffay rolls up," he quipped in the short video clip shared on Saturday, September 4, calling her by her character's name in Friends.
"Right in front of me, she tells Heidi that she needs to get away from me as fast as possible, because I'm going to murder Heidi and that I have the eyes of a serial killer," he continued, noting that while his wife waited to see if Kudrow was joking, the comedy actress was dead serious.
"Maybe this is a bit, a skit – maybe this is a hidden camera party and why we were invited to this elite party – but no laughs. She just walks away," he said. "And that right there was the rudest moment I’ve ever encountered with a human being."
Fans flocked to the comment section, but appeared to find the story more amusing than disturbing. One user replied, "Honestly it makes me like her more 😂 hilarious," with another adding, "team Lisa Kudrow all the way."
As OK! previously reported, Pratt hinted at the strange interaction in another TikTok posted the day prior when Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel chimed in to the discussion in the comment section.
"That’s crazy," she replied in the comment section. "She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also."
Frankel has yet to share her own story about Kudrow.