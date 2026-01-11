Donald Trump Shouts at Female Republican Senator in Nasty 'Profanity-Laced' Phone Call

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump reportedly yelled at Republican senator Susan Collins in an explosive and expletive-filled phone call after she voted against one of his agendas. Sources told The Hill that the president, 79, made the vile “profanity-laced” ring on January 9.

Donald Trump Was 'Mad' About the GOP Senators' Votes

Source: MEGA Senator Susan Collins represents Maine.

Collins, 73, who represents Maine, was one of five GOP senators to join Democrats who voted to put a limit on Venezuela's war powers. “He was very mad about the vote,” the insider claimed. “Very mad. Very hot.” The legislation would prevent Trump's authority from deploying military force against Venezuela following the U.S. deposition of President Nicolás Maduro. The businessman has been planning to secure the South American country's oil reserves.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly shouted at Susan Collins on the phone Friday, January 9.

The insider told the publication that Trump “basically read her the riot act,” in the call that came “out of the blue.” While Collins’ office confirmed to The Hill that the conversation actually went down, no additional details were revealed at the time. Republican senators Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young also voted against Trump. He took to his Truth Social account on January 8 to blast the politicians for blocking his master plans.

Rep. Susan Collins Expressed Her Disappointment at Donald Trump's Behavior

Source: MEGA Susan Collins was one of the five GOP senators who voted against Donald Trump.

“Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America,” Trump penned. “Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young should never be elected to office again.” Collins then told the media about Trump's anger and irritation following the ballot, saying: “The president obviously is unhappy with the vote. I guess this means that he would prefer to have [Maine Governor Janet Mills] or somebody else with whom he’s not had a great relationship. I don’t know, I’m just not going to comment.”

