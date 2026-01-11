Donald Trump Shouts at Female Republican Senator in Nasty 'Profanity-Laced' Phone Call
Jan. 11 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET
Donald Trump reportedly yelled at Republican senator Susan Collins in an explosive and expletive-filled phone call after she voted against one of his agendas.
Sources told The Hill that the president, 79, made the vile “profanity-laced” ring on January 9.
Donald Trump Was 'Mad' About the GOP Senators' Votes
Collins, 73, who represents Maine, was one of five GOP senators to join Democrats who voted to put a limit on Venezuela's war powers.
“He was very mad about the vote,” the insider claimed. “Very mad. Very hot.”
The legislation would prevent Trump's authority from deploying military force against Venezuela following the U.S. deposition of President Nicolás Maduro. The businessman has been planning to secure the South American country's oil reserves.
The insider told the publication that Trump “basically read her the riot act,” in the call that came “out of the blue.”
While Collins’ office confirmed to The Hill that the conversation actually went down, no additional details were revealed at the time.
Republican senators Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young also voted against Trump. He took to his Truth Social account on January 8 to blast the politicians for blocking his master plans.
Rep. Susan Collins Expressed Her Disappointment at Donald Trump's Behavior
“Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America,” Trump penned. “Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young should never be elected to office again.”
Collins then told the media about Trump's anger and irritation following the ballot, saying: “The president obviously is unhappy with the vote. I guess this means that he would prefer to have [Maine Governor Janet Mills] or somebody else with whom he’s not had a great relationship. I don’t know, I’m just not going to comment.”
Donald Trump Seemed 'Senile' at a Recent Press Conference
Trump — whose health has been a cause for concern in recent months — was trolled for reading a private note Secretary of State Marco Rubio passed to him on January 9 during a meeting with oil and gas executives at the White House.
The memo was meant to be a private message, however, Trump read it aloud in front of the other attendees.
"Senile dementia. Elder abuse, Trump doesn’t belong at that table," someone wrote online once the clip of the press conference hit the internet.
"Every day I thank god Trump is a f------ idiot," another joked.