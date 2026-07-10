Spencer Pratt’s Oval Office Photo Turns His Failed L.A. Campaign Into a MAGA Moment

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Spencer Pratt may have lost his race for mayor of Los Angeles, but he still found his way to the Oval Office. The former Hills villain and reality TV regular posted a photo on July 7 showing himself with President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office. The image was not dated, and it was unclear what the meeting was about. Pratt captioned the post, “I will never stop fighting for my community.” The photo appeared to include Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on one side and one of Pratt’s children on the other. Pratt shares sons Gunner Stone, 9, and Ryker Rock, 3, with his wife, Heidi Montag.

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From Reality TV to the White House

Source: @spencerpratt/INSTAGRAM Spencer Pratt shared the White House photo after losing the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Pratt, 42, ran as a Republican in the June 2 Los Angeles mayoral election and lost to progressive city council member Nithya Raman and incumbent Karen Bass, who are set to compete in the November general election. The Oval Office photo drew attention partly because Trump had previously commented on Pratt’s race despite saying he did not know him.

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Source: MEGA The president previously commented on Spencer Pratt’s unsuccessful campaign.

In May, Trump said of Pratt, “I don’t know him,” but added, “I’ve heard he’s a big MAGA person.” After Pratt lost, Trump claimed there was “cheating” in the Los Angeles votes. “The kid won. Or he was certainly in the top two,” Trump said. “I don’t know him, I never met him. Spencer Pratt. He went away quietly. We didn’t go away quietly. He shouldn’t go away quietly, he should protest, because it was in my very strong opinion a rigged election.”

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The MAGA Rebrand

Source: @spencerpratt/INSTAGRAM MAGA supporters widely shared the Oval Office appearance.

Pratt previously promised he would leave Los Angeles if he lost, but later said he planned to “save” the city. A week after the loss, he posted a video to supporters saying, “You think you can get rid of me that easily?” His Trump photo was quickly amplified by MAGA figures. Monica Cowley, Trump’s chief of protocol, shared the post and wrote that Pratt could “well be on the other side of that desk someday.” Pratt followed the Oval Office photo with an image of Johnny Cash flipping the bird, superimposed with the words “F--- You Commie.”

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Why Donald Trump Opens the Door

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt’s political shift followed the Los Angeles wildfire tragedy where he lost his home.