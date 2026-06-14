or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Spike Lee Snubs Prince Harry's Handshake During Knicks Finals Game in Awkward Exchange: Watch

image of spike lee/prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex was spotted watching the NBA match on Saturday alongside Spike Lee.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 14 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Spike Lee ignored Prince Harry's handshake during the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Finals game on Saturday, June 13.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was seen in a social media clip trying to talk to the Oscar winner, 69, during the sports event while Lee seemed to reject him.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @nypostsports/X

Prince Harry and Spike Lee were caught in an awkward interaction on June 13.

Harry was spotted hugging another guest until he noticed Lee looking his way.

As the Chi-Raq director pointed to the royal, Harry stuck his hand out to greet him until Lee disregarded the handshake.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Attended the NBA Game Without Meghan Markle

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry decided to sit in the eighth row instead of courtside during the Knicks game.

The Invictus Games founder then placed his hand on the filmmaker's stomach as the latter continued to point a long finger at him.

Harry and Lee both laughed and smiled as they finally shook hands until the prince departed.

The Spare author made a surprise appearance at the game sans wife, Meghan Markle, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Was Relegated to the Eighth Row at the Sports Event

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of spike lee
Source: MEGA

Spike Lee rejected Prince Harry's handshake during the game.

Harry opted not to sit courtside alongside other A-list celebrities such as Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller, and chose to stay in the eighth row in the arena.

He decided to pop a squat next to JP Lane, an U.S. Army veteran who once competed in the Purple Heart Warrior Games. Lane is also set to play in Harry's Invictus Games next year.

Across the pond, Harry's family was celebrating Trooping the Colour in London on the same day he went to the Knicks game.

Meghan, 44, and Harry moved to Montecito, California in 2020 and are no longer working royals. The pair have not attended the royal celebration commemorating King Charles' official birthday since 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Big Fans of B-Ball

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The royal family celebrated Trooping the Colour on June 13.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband previously stopped by the NBA All-Star Game this past February, where they had a cute date night together.

They were even seated next to Queen Latifah as they cheered on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Article continues below advertisement

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.

Meghan and Harry are big lovers of basketball, as they were also spotted stepping out in April 2023 to watch the Los Angeles Lakers playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

They were even caught up in a kiss cam moment when they were flashed across the jumbotron at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena at the time.

The As Ever founder and the military veteran tried to be low-key when the camera panned to them. However, the duo gave in to the spotlight, and shared a few sweet kisses as the crowd cheered on.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.