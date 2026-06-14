Spike Lee Snubs Prince Harry's Handshake During Knicks Finals Game in Awkward Exchange: Watch

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Spike Lee ignored Prince Harry's handshake during the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Finals game on Saturday, June 13. The Duke of Sussex, 41, was seen in a social media clip trying to talk to the Oscar winner, 69, during the sports event while Lee seemed to reject him.

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Prince Harry and Spike Lee talking during Knicks-Spurs Game 5. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5OcQoHEfsP — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 14, 2026 Source: @nypostsports/X Prince Harry and Spike Lee were caught in an awkward interaction on June 13.

Harry was spotted hugging another guest until he noticed Lee looking his way. As the Chi-Raq director pointed to the royal, Harry stuck his hand out to greet him until Lee disregarded the handshake.

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Prince Harry Attended the NBA Game Without Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA Prince Harry decided to sit in the eighth row instead of courtside during the Knicks game.

The Invictus Games founder then placed his hand on the filmmaker's stomach as the latter continued to point a long finger at him. Harry and Lee both laughed and smiled as they finally shook hands until the prince departed. The Spare author made a surprise appearance at the game sans wife, Meghan Markle, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

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Prince Harry Was Relegated to the Eighth Row at the Sports Event

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Source: MEGA Spike Lee rejected Prince Harry's handshake during the game.

Harry opted not to sit courtside alongside other A-list celebrities such as Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller, and chose to stay in the eighth row in the arena. He decided to pop a squat next to JP Lane, an U.S. Army veteran who once competed in the Purple Heart Warrior Games. Lane is also set to play in Harry's Invictus Games next year. Across the pond, Harry's family was celebrating Trooping the Colour in London on the same day he went to the Knicks game. Meghan, 44, and Harry moved to Montecito, California in 2020 and are no longer working royals. The pair have not attended the royal celebration commemorating King Charles' official birthday since 2022.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Big Fans of B-Ball

Source: MEGA The royal family celebrated Trooping the Colour on June 13.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband previously stopped by the NBA All-Star Game this past February, where they had a cute date night together. They were even seated next to Queen Latifah as they cheered on the Los Angeles Clippers.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.