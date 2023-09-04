Mark Harmon and Wife Pam Dawber's Key to Their Lasting Marriage Is That They've Never 'Gone Hollywood'

"Our oldest had just taken his first steps the day I left," the Freaky Friday actor revealed in a past interview. "I came back three months later and he got out of the car by himself and walked up the sidewalk and grabbed onto my leg at the airport."

Harmon realized that he didn't want to miss any future milestones in his son's life. A few years later, their son Ty was born, only solidifying their decision to stay out of the limelight when possible.

"I don’t think two people can work all the time in show business and stay married," Dawber told a news outlet. "I did everything you can do in this business, and then I had children and it’s like, ‘I’m not going to chase this fame thing.’"