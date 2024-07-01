15 Stars Who Have Never Hosted 'SNL': Ali Wong, Keanu Reeves, Zendaya and More
Ali Wong
Although Ali Wong has been dating Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader for a bit, the 42-year-old American Housewife star has not performed her hilarious stand-up act on the show.
Still, over the years, Wong has released her Netflix stand-up specials Don Wong, Hard Knock Wife and Baby Cobra.
Christian Bale
Christian Bale has played several comedic roles but has not been invited to host SNL. The 50-year-old actor, however, will be seen in his jaw-dropping transformation again in Maggie Gyllenhaal's film The Bride.
Denzel Washington
As a recipient of several awards, Denzel Washington is one of the best stars to host SNL. Although he has not taken the show's stage, he has previously expressed his desire to do the job.
"That's a good question! I need to do that! It's not too late!" said Washington during a 2015 Reddit AMA. "They're still on right? They've been on like 30 years, right? Call NBC and tell them Denzel needs to host!"
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford has also yet to be on SNL despite his more than six decades of career in the industry.
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp has yet to deliver an SNL monologue, even during his heyday. After the controversies he has faced, the Pirates of the Caribbean star opened up about being cut off as a celebrity.
"I think for someone in that position, and again, some of this stuff resonates for me — not that I'm a king of any sort," he told People. "But it resonates just in the sense that this guy, within his circle, let's say, within his world, he had to be available kind of at all times. And yet he was, in a sense, hidden away and living his life that way. So the layers between him and the real world, they start to get thicker and weirder."
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts has a valid reason for not hosting SNL: she is too scared and only wants to do the gig with Alec Baldwin.
Keanu Reeves
Fans would love Keanu Reeves to host SNL while acting like one of his famous movie characters, but the John Wick actor has never committed to appearing on the series.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio won his first — and, currently, only — Oscar for Best Actor after decades of career in the acting industry. It might take him a long time to host SNL, too.
Meryl Streep
Even legendary star Meryl Streep has never hosted despite proving she has comedic talent.
Nevertheless, she showed her power and influence when the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival announced its tribute to her through the honorary Palme d'Or.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling has yet to bring her talents to the SNL stage despite receiving an invitation to audition for the show.
In 2019, she disclosed she had to turn down the offer because of her then-ongoing contract with The Office.
"I sat down with Greg [Daniels] and I said to him, it would be my dream to be a cast member on Saturday Night Live. And he's like, you have a job here, I don't understand why you would want to leave," she told The Daily Beast. "And I said, I know, it's just this is my childhood dream. And he said, OK, if you go there and get cast on Saturday Night Live, I will let you out of your contract."
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock has been a rom-com queen in the film industry, but the Miss Congeniality actress never hosted SNL.
Susan Sarandon
After starring in an SNL digital short, Susan Sarandon never got a hosting gig offer.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis officially achieved the EGOT status after scoring her first Grammy in February 2023.
"I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola," Davis delivered her acceptance speech. "To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey."
Although the title makes her the fittest candidate to host SNL, she never hosted the program.
Will Smith
Will Smith would have been a great SNL host, but SNL reportedly banned him after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
"The show is a temple comedian, and no one wants him around anymore. Forget hosting, Will won't even be able to get a ticket to sit in the audience anymore. He's not welcome," sources told RadarOnline.com in September 2022.
Even SNL stars were reportedly disappointed by Smith's behavior.
"If Will [Smith] was invited back, SNL would never get another big celebrity ever again," an insider added. "Stars would rightly boycott the show if he was welcomed inside Studio 8H."
Zendaya
Fans have been petitioning to see Zendaya host SNL. Unfortunately, the Euphoria star has not received a call from the program just yet.