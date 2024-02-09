Stassi Schroeder Raves Over Getting 'Barbie Botox' Procedure: See Shocking Before and After Photos
Stassi Schroeder confirmed that the hottest trend in plastic surgery lives up to the hype.
The Vanderpump Rules alum, 35, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 8, to reveal the before and after photos following a "Barbie Botox" procedure.
"OK, I will never not get Barbietox," Schroeder wrote alongside the comparison snaps while tagging her plastic surgeon, Dr. Jimmy Firouz. "Y’all Google it, you’re welcome."
The procedure, also called "Traptox,” is when Botox gets injected into the trapezius muscle, which lies between the neck and the shoulder. The treatment creates a slimmer neckline and also works to combat migraines and shoulder pain.
"Not only does this slim down the neckline, but it feels amazing!" Firouz wrote in an Instagram Story of his own. "The tension relief is a game changer."
Schroeder has been open about her plastic surgery journey throughout her life and admitted she started getting Botox when she was 23 years old.
"I’ve always done it conservatively, and I have it down to a science. I know exactly how much I like to get, where I like to get it, and I always tell my doctor, ‘You know, I need to have some expression,'" she explained in a 2019 interview. "I like people to see how I’m feeling. I’m on reality TV: If I’m angry, people need to know it. I’ve never been somebody that’s so addicted to freezing my face. It’s not about freezing your face, to me, it’s just about getting rid of my wrinkles. We all have wrinkles, and when my makeup starts seeping into my lines, that’s when I know I need to get Botox. I’m like, ‘Ughhh, it’s time to go back!'”
Before the Bravo alum married Beau Clark, she made it clear she would never be with anyone who shamed her for undergoing any procedure.
"I have to be me. I have to do what I want to do to my face and my body and feel good about myself. It’s not for somebody else," Schroeder added.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty recently admitted she was interested in going on Ozempic after witnessing the craze.
"The amount of times I’ve researched this being like, ‘I mean, I think it’s safe and healthy. Like, I think it’s good for you.' It’s like taking vitamins," she said in a 2023 podcast interview. "But, like, come on, anyone who hears about Ozempic has to f------ be curious."
