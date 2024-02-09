Stassi Schroeder Raves Over Getting 'Barbie Botox' Procedure: See Shocking Before and After Photos

Schroeder has been open about her plastic surgery journey throughout her life and admitted she started getting Botox when she was 23 years old.

"I’ve always done it conservatively, and I have it down to a science. I know exactly how much I like to get, where I like to get it, and I always tell my doctor, ‘You know, I need to have some expression,'" she explained in a 2019 interview. "I like people to see how I’m feeling. I’m on reality TV: If I’m angry, people need to know it. I’ve never been somebody that’s so addicted to freezing my face. It’s not about freezing your face, to me, it’s just about getting rid of my wrinkles. We all have wrinkles, and when my makeup starts seeping into my lines, that’s when I know I need to get Botox. I’m like, ‘Ughhh, it’s time to go back!'”