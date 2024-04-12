Jax Taylor Claims He Accidentally 'Liked' Comment Saying He Should've Married Ex-Girlfriend Stassi Schroeder: 'I Didn’t Pay Attention'
Jax Taylor is explaining his recent social media behavior.
The Vanderpump Rules star, 44, took to the comments section of a recent Instagram post to give an answer as to why he "liked" a statement from a fan saying he should've married his ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroder instead of his newly estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.
"Please say the rumor about you liking a comment about wishing you had married Stassi isn’t true?! You have the most amazing wife I hope you fight to keep her!" one fan penned below of video from Taylor and Cartwright's joint podcast "When Reality Hits," which they are still doing despite their separation.
"Yeah, I was going through liking comments and I didn’t pay attention and accidentally hit like," the former SUR bartender replied back, emphasizing it was "most definitely was a mistake."
As OK! previously reported, the southern belle, 35, was asked about Taylor, who dated the Next Level Basic author, 35, during the first few seasons of VPR, "liking" the bold statement during a recent appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "What?!" she said in shock. "He liked it? That's very weird. That is so creepy."
The Valley stars, who share 3-year-old son, Cruz, announced their separation in February after four years of marriage. However, in the new Bravo series, Cartwright was honest about the romance in their union falling apart after having their son.
"When Jax and I first met, it was awesome. We were having s-- all the time, 24/7, and I mean, we didn’t miss a day," the mother-of-one said during a recent episode. "And then, it has just changed dramatically. I’m talking twice in the past year."
"The romantic spark is just not there right now," Taylor said in a confessional. "I will take blame, yeah, I let that spark fizzle. It’s just not fair to either one of us. Especially, it’s not fair to my wife because she deserves to have a man be loving for her."
Cartwright, who started dating the former model in 2015, was the one to break the news of their marriage's demise on their joint podcast, telling listeners, "Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and me and our relationship. I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," she continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."