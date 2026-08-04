Stassie Karanikolaou Accused of 'Horrible' Photoshop Fail as Critics Tear Apart Her Bikini Photos: 'Not the Boat Bending'

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Stassie Karanikolaou is under fire for her recent bikini photos. The model took to her Instagram on Monday, August 3, to share her most recent jaw-dropping bikini photos, however, this time people noticed something may look a little off.

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Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou wore a gold bikini for the controversial photos.

The nine-slide carousel featured Karanikolaou in a tiny gold bikini outlined with metallic stud detailing. The triangle top and matching low-rise bottoms showed off her cleavage and her toned midsection. She let her brunette hair down and pushed it out of her face with a headband. Accessorizing the look with a pair of black sunglasses, she opted for minimal makeup. While many fans gushed over the post, some eagle-eyed followers pointed out what they thought might be a Photoshop fail. Social media users focused in on the railing of the luxury yacht, as Karanikolaou posed against it.

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'Was This Purposely Edited Like S---?'

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The model was accused of 'heavy body editing.'

One Instagram user even claimed, "Not the boat bending behind in the first pic." The supposed distortion quickly sparked conversation, with many of her comments centered around the topic. "Horrible editing job lmaooo you’re not this skinny stop I saw u in person bahaha," said another critic. A third mockingly added, "Heavy body editing," before a fourth questioned, "Was this purposely edited like s---?"

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'It’s a Surgery Body'

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Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Other critics claimed her figure is the product of surgery or weight loss medications.

Some people also assumed her unbelievable body had nothing to do with poor editing, but instead the use of surgery and the popular weight loss drug GLP-1. Someone told her, "Your doctor didn't do a good job." "glp1 is glp1ing hard," claimed another. With a third proclaiming, "It’s a surgery body."

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'Ignore the Haters, You’ve Never Looked Better!'

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The photos had many people divided in the comments section.

However, many of her followers did not see anything wrong with the photos. One fan told her, "Ignore the haters, you’ve never looked better!" Another said, "omg, skinny queen! body tea." "Baddest thing I ever seen," wrote a third. Clearly the post received divided opinions, but Karanikolaou has yet to comment on the accusations.

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A Hot Girl Summer

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou has been traveling around Europe all summer.