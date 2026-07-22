Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Curves as She Spills Out of Sultry Black Dress: Photos

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Stassie Karanikolaou posed in a curve-hugging black dress in sultry new Instagram pictures. The influencer and model posted photos from Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel's wedding festivities, where she donned a silky black midi-dress with a cross-shaped choker. Karanikolaou wore her brunette hair in a tousled updo as her cleavage spilled out of the sweetheart neckline. She accessorized the skimpy dress with strappy black pumps.

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Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram Stassie Karanikolaou posed in a curve-hugging black dress.

In other shots, Karanikolaou sported a longer black gown that featured a deep V-neck, allowing her assets to be on full display. The skintight Gucci number was detailed with rope patterns and tulle as it flared out on the bottom. Her brunette locks were down in effortless waves, covering up portions of the practically backless dress. The 29-year-old uploaded several snaps of herself posing seductively across the Hollywood wedding venue with a simple caption that read: "LOVE."

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How Did the Internet React?

Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram Stassie Karanikolaou attended Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel's wedding in the sultry outfit.

Commenters couldn't get enough of Karanikolaou's picture-perfect outfits and hourglass figure, with many fans chiming in to praise her effortless style. "Like actually sickening," one person wrote. "The dresses. The hairstyles! A real-life goddess!!! She got that European glow," another commented. "Loving dark Stas," a third chimed in. "PLEASE GIRL CONTINUE TO WEAR BLACK," a fourth added.

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When Did Gabriette Bechtel and Matty Healy Get Married?

Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram Stassie Karanikolaou attended the Los Angeles wedding alongside Charli XCX and Alex Cosani.

Healy and Bechtel tied the knot on July 19 after getting engaged in 2024 following just nine months of dating. "Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel were married yesterday at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by their family and close friends," read a statement from their reps. Their star-studded wedding included guests such as Karanikolaou, Charli XCX, Alex Cosani and Fai Khadra. The ceremony was held at Castillo del Lago, a luxurious California home previously owned by Madonna.

Inside the Model's Hot Girl Summer

Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram Stassie Karanikolaou showed off a second plunging black dress from Gucci.