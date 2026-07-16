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Fast Friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Alix Earle Kiss Each Other in Wild Vacation Photo as Fans Wonder Where Kylie Jenner Is

Image of Stassie Karanikolaou and Alix Earle seemed extra close in recent photo.
Source: MEGA ; @staskaranikolaou/instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou and Alix Earle seemed extra close in a recent photo.

July 16 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

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Stassie Karanikolaou and Alix Earle shared the latest update of their hot girl summer!

The pair, who have quickly become one of the most-talked-about duos of the summer, show no sign of slowing down.

Karanikolaou's most recent Instagram dump included photos of the pair enjoying their time together from the Hamptons to London. They were seen posing for photos with Earle's famous family, lounging on the beach, going out to clubs and even sharing a smooch.

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'The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed'

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Image of Stassie Karanikolaou and Alix Earle have been spotted partying it up together all summer.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou and Alix Earle have been spotted partying it up together all summer.

The model and influencer captioned her post, "surprise our hamptons/london youtube vlog is live now ;)," as many people ran to the comments.

Earle's younger sister, fellow influencer Ashtin Earle, wrote, "you and alix are my favorite couple."

"Don’t watch it please :)," Alix said jokingly.

One fan asked, "Where can I apply to join the friend group?"

"Stop, I’m obsessed," commented another.

"The duo we didn’t know we needed," claimed a third fan.

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Rift Rumors

Image of Some fans were wondering what is up with Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

Some fans were wondering what is up with Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner.

However, fans also pointed out that Stassie has not been spotted with her BFF Kylie Jenner recently, and the post only added to the rumored fallout.

Someone said, "Kylie better watch out lol," with another asking, "Does anyone else sense a RIFT between Kylie and Stass?"

While this would not be the first time the public has speculated the pair may be going through a rough patch, and nothing has been confirmed, they have not been seen together recently, as Kylie seems to be focused on her family.

However, Stassie has shut down these rumors in the past, saying that they remain close and simply have their own independent lives and separate friend groups — which could very well still be the case.

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On the Move

Image of The duo were joined by Alix Earle's stepmom Ashley Earle.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

The duo were joined by Alix Earle's stepmom Ashley Earle.

Alix and Stassie first drew attention when they were spotted together during Monaco's Grand Prix in June, when they were photographed arriving at Gucci's exclusive Formula 1 party alongside "Therapuss" podcast host Jake Shane.

The trio later spent time together on the Alo Wellness yacht, where Jake joined the two influencers as they lounged on the top deck and posed for selfies.

The two kept the momentum going into Wimbledon, where Stassie and Earle attended the Evian "Mountain of Youth" VIP suite together in July.

Image of The influencer duo are keeping fans up to date on social media.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

The influencer duo are keeping fans up to date on social media.

Most recently, the duo traveled to the Hamptons together for the Fourth of July weekend to attend Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's infamous White Party. Alix brought along Ashtin and her childhood best friend Sally Carden to join her, Stassie and Tate McRae.

They have made sure to keep fans updated on their wild summer all over their respective TikTok accounts, as their friendship continues to play out as they travel all over the world together.

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