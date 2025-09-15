or
Stephen Colbert Asks If 'Anyone's Hiring' as He Receives Standing Ovation During 2025 Emmys After His Show's Cancelation: Watch

Photo of Stephen Colbert.
Source: CBS

Stephen Colbert was a presenter at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, September 14.

Profile Image

Sept. 14 2025, Published 8:41 p.m. ET

Stephen Colbert is ready to give out his resume ahead of his late-night talk show coming to an end next year.

While presenting the award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, September 14, the famed television personality made a joke about CBS canceling his late-night gig after a decade on-air.

Colbert's comment came as he was on stage at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles during the Emmys opening monologue. The comedian was met with a standing ovation from the star-studded audience.

Source: @THR/X

"Sit down! Thank you very much. We gotta go!" he joked about keeping the awards show on schedule while tapping on his watch.

"But while I have your attention, is anyone hiring?" Colbert quipped, prompting a sea of laugher from the audience — who stood out of respect for the beloved talk show host after many felt saddened by his firing from CBS, the same network airing Sunday night's awards show.

Stephen Colbert Hands His Resume to Harrison Ford

Image of Stephen Colbert jokingly handed his resume to Harrison Ford at the 2025 Emmy Awards.
Source: CBS

Stephen Colbert jokingly handed his resume to Harrison Ford at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Colbert then referenced how he'd be jobless come end of May, as he comedically continued: "Because I’ve got 200 very well-qualified candidates here with me tonight who will be available in June."

The 61-year-old quite literally brought his resume with him to the awards show, which he handed to Harrison Ford after noting he only brought one copy and asked: "Can you pass this onto [Steven] Spielberg?"

Image of Stephen Colbert jokingly asked if anyone was hiring while presenting at the 2025 Emmys.
Source: CBS

Stephen Colbert jokingly asked if anyone was hiring while presenting at the 2025 Emmys.

He proceeded to run back to the stage and held up his hand in a fingers-crossed motion.

Colbert also whipped out an old photo of himself from his teenage years, as he joked: "I haven't had a chance to update my headshot in a bit, but I think it still works. I'm in there somewhere — after I get back from Istanbul, I'm sure."

Image of Stephen Colbert appeared at the Emmy Awards after being fired from his late-night talk show gig.
Source: CBS

Stephen Colbert appeared at the Emmy Awards after being fired from his late-night talk show gig.

Ironically enough, Colbert's The Late Show is nominated for Outstanding Talk Series alongside Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show.

Colbert announced in July that his talk show would be coming to an end after 10 seasons — with the late-night franchise retiring as a whole after 33 years.

'The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert' Canceled After 10 Seasons

Image of Stephen Colbert has hosted 'The Late Show' for a decade.
Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Stephen Colbert has hosted 'The Late Show' for a decade.

"Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night," he revealed on July 17. "Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending the Late Show in May."

"It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners," he explained.

Colbert has been hosting the late-night series since taking over for David Letterman in September 2015.

