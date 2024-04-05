Stephen Colbert Jokes About the 'Best Part' of Donald Trump's Upcoming Hush Money Criminal Trial: Watch

Trump was criminally indicted for allegedly falsifying business records to cover his $130,000 payment to Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about her alleged affair with the former New York businessman years earlier when Melania Trump was pregnant with their son, Barron Trump.

The former president has denied the affair, while Daniels has gone public with colorful details of their alleged encounters. On Thursday, April 4, Colbert offered a not-so-subtle reminder of how the adult film star described the ex-president’s privates.

“Your honor, for reasons that will be all too apparent following her testimony, I would like to submit into evidence this baby bella mushroom,” Colbert said.