Stephen Colbert Jokes About the 'Best Part' of Donald Trump's Upcoming Hush Money Criminal Trial: Watch
Late-night host Stephen Colbert recently discussed former President Donald Trump's upcoming New York criminal trial involving hush money payments made out to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
He told his audience that he's excited to see Trump in court "every day" to hear everything his ex-mistress has to say about him.
“Let’s go!” Colbert said. “The best part is: It’s a criminal trial, so Trump has to be there every day. Starting April 15, we get to see Donald Trump having to see Stormy Daniels testify about having to see Donald Trump naked.”
Trump was criminally indicted for allegedly falsifying business records to cover his $130,000 payment to Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about her alleged affair with the former New York businessman years earlier when Melania Trump was pregnant with their son, Barron Trump.
The former president has denied the affair, while Daniels has gone public with colorful details of their alleged encounters. On Thursday, April 4, Colbert offered a not-so-subtle reminder of how the adult film star described the ex-president’s privates.
“Your honor, for reasons that will be all too apparent following her testimony, I would like to submit into evidence this baby bella mushroom,” Colbert said.
As the trial date approaches, the embattled ex-prez took to Truth Social to demand Judge Juan Merchan step down from presiding over the case.
"A very distinguished looking man ... nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," the 77-year-old ranted on the conservative social media platform. "In other words, he hates me!"
"He was recently the judge on an unrelated trial of a long term employee, elderly and not in good health," he continued. "This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I’m putting you in jail for 15 years."
This isn't the only legal issue the ex-prez is facing. He is currently charged with 91 counts across four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida.
The charges include solicitation, racketeering, forgery, false statements, obstruction, conspiracy against civil rights and the willful retention of national defense information.
He could face up to 300 years behind bars if he's found guilty of every charge.
Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing and has called every indictment against him "nothing but a political witch hunt."