Eric Trump Admits Insurance Companies 'Were Laughing' at Him When He Tried to Secure $454 Million Bond for Daddy Donald
Eric Trump admitted he was mocked when he tried to help his dad, Donald Trump, come up with $464 million, which he was ordered to pay in his New York fraud case or risk having Attorney General Letitia James seize his assets.
“I went after the largest sureties in the world, the largest sureties in the country. They said, ‘Eric, the last time we’ve seen a bond that size is when we did the Big Dig of Boston, which was a $25 billion construction project that lasted almost 25 years!’ They’re trying to put my father out of business, they’re trying to take all his resources that he’s trying to put into his own campaign for the presidency," Eric, 40, told Sunday Morning Futures’ Maria Bartiromo.
"Leticia James campaigned on this promise, and now they’re making him do something that’s not physically possible! Putting up half-a-billion-dollar bond — bonds that size don’t exist in this country. A $10 million bond is a large bond. A $15 is million bond is an enormous bond. A half a billion dollar bond?" he continued over the ordeal.
Eric then continued to stick up for his father, who is in the middle of several legal battles.
"Maria, this is 'lawfare.' They want to hurt my father, who’s winning the presidential race right now. He’s beating Biden in every single poll in every single swing state. He came out and said he wants to put hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money into his campaign. And, how do they deprive him of that? They have (Judge Arthur Engoron) come up with an astronomical number, give you zero time to post a bond, a bond that’s not even commercially available in the United States. It’s not — no one’s ever seen a bond this size. Every single person when I came to them saying, 'Hey, can I get a half-billion-dollar bond?' Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing. Top executives of the largest surety companies had never seen anything of this size. What, they’re going to start seizing assets if he can’t put up something that’s not available in the United States?" he stated.
As OK! previously reported, Donald claimed he has $500 million in cash and can afford the bond in the New York case, which resulted in the former president, his company and some executives all being found liable for fraudulent business practices.
On Monday, March 25, Donald appeared in court, where he just had the New York appeals court reduce his bond to $175 million bond. "Judge Engoron and Letitia James should be forced to explain why he ruled that Mar-a-Lago was worth $18,000,000 when, in fact, it is worth from 50 to 100 times that amount. How did the Attorney General of the State of New York force this Corrupt Judge to do that in order to help her narrative — AND WHY?" he wrote on Truth Social about his assets.