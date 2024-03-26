Donald Trump's 'Worst Nightmare': Ex-President Could Be a Convicted Criminal Before 2024 Election, Mary Trump Says

Donald Trump's criminal trial date was moved from March 25 to April 15 so both parties can look through more than 100,000 pages of evidence that federal prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York turned in days before proceedings were supposed to start.

This move could backfire for the ex-president, according his niece Mary Trump. In a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, Mary suggested that Donald, 77, could be a convicted criminal before the 2024 election, which could hurt his chances of beating President Joe Biden.