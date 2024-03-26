Donald Trump's 'Worst Nightmare': Ex-President Could Be a Convicted Criminal Before 2024 Election, Mary Trump Says
Donald Trump's criminal trial date was moved from March 25 to April 15 so both parties can look through more than 100,000 pages of evidence that federal prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York turned in days before proceedings were supposed to start.
This move could backfire for the ex-president, according his niece Mary Trump. In a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, Mary suggested that Donald, 77, could be a convicted criminal before the 2024 election, which could hurt his chances of beating President Joe Biden.
"Why did the New York election fraud case become Donald's worst nightmare?" she wrote. "Prosecutors have told the court they will need 15 to 17 days at minimum to present their case. Judge Merchan has already made it clear he won't tolerate any unnecessary delays."
"What this really means is that today's decision made it more likely that we will get a criminal verdict before the 2024 election, possibly with a few months to spare," she continued.
"Up to 53 percent of key swing state voters say they would refuse to vote for Donald if he were convicted of a criminal offense," she continued. "While the media will tell you Donald won today, he actually faces a better chance of being a convicted for a crime and being sentenced to prison before the election. That, in turn, makes it significantly less likely for him to win in November. On top of that, New York State is one step closer to being made whole if they can secure that $175 million bond. That is, if Donald even has that much. I’ll take that news. How about you?"
Donald was also forced to come up with money in order to appeal the ruling for his New York civil fraud trial. Instead of coming up with $464 million, the bond was slashed to $175 million.
Additionally, the businessman, who was accused of inflating his assets, was given 10 more days to pay up attempts to overturn Judge Arthur F. Engoron's ruling entirely.
"I greatly respect the decision of the appellate division and I’ll post the $175 million in cash or bonds or security or whatever is necessary very quickly within the 10 days, and I thank the appellate division for acting quickly," Donald said while outside the courtroom.
Though he was put together for the cameras, that didn't stop him from going on a rant on Monday, March 25, and claiming that NY Attorney General Letitia James and the Biden administration are trying to have him not take office again.
"People must continue to speak of, and remember, that the Engoron number of $450,000,000 for doing absolutely NOTHING WRONG is a big part of the crime being perpetrated against me by Crooked Joe Biden and his political Hacks and Thugs," he wrote on Truth Social.
"Engoron’s fraudulent valuation of Mar-a-Lago for $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, is another piece of the Election Interference HOAX. It’s all a giant and totally illegal Witch Hunt against Biden’s Political Opponent!" he continued.
"I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND NEW YORK SHOULD NEVER BE PUT IN A POSITION LIKE THIS AGAIN," he added in a separate post. "BUSINESSES ARE FLEEING, VIOLENT CRIME IS FLOURISHING, AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS BE RESOLVED IN ITS TOTALITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE."