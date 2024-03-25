Donald Trump's Lawyers Attempt to Push Back Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case to Review Nearly 50K Pages of Evidence
Donald Trump's legal team is attempting to reschedule — or completely cancel — the start date for the Stormy Daniels hush money trial after claiming they were given 46,000 pages of evidence to review earlier this month.
The embattled ex-prez appeared in the Manhattan courtroom on Monday, March 25, as his attorneys argued their case to Judge Juan Merchan. However, the Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo replied the number of relevant documents in the bunch was closer to the 300 page range — not nearly 50,000.
"We very much disagree," Todd Blanche, who works for the Trump team, told the prosecutor while requesting the trial be moved back at least three months. "We’re not doing our jobs if we don’t independently review the materials. Every document is important."
Although the controversial politician sat quietly while his lawyers made their case, he wasn't so quiet on social media. Shortly before his court appearance, he slammed his pending court cases against him as nothing more than an attempt to interfere in his ongoing campaign.
"These are Rigged cases, all coordinated by the White House and DOJ for purposes of Election Interference," he wrote on Monday via his Truth Social platform. "I DID NOTHING WRONG! The D.A. Case, that I am going to today, should be dismissed. No crime. Our Country is CORRUPT!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted in late March 2023 on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment made to Daniels the day before the 2016 presidential election.
The money was allegedly given to the adult film star to keep her from publicly speaking out about a sexual encounter they allegedly had after they met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe back in 2006 — when Trump was married to current wife Melania.
However, Trump has since insisted that his actions were "not a crime" to reporters in a February 2024 interview.
"When you look at what’s going on outside the streets where violent crime is at an all-time high. I think it’s a very, very — it’s a great double standard," he said at the time. "What it is, is election interference. It’s being run by Joe Biden, his White House. His top person was placed here in order to make sure everything goes right ... This is a terrible time for our country."
The case has already been pushed back to April 15.
The judge has not yet ruled on whether he will allow the three-month delay Trump's legal team requesting.