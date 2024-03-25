Donald Trump's Lawyers Attempt to Push Back Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case to Review Nearly 50K Pages of Evidence

Donald Trump's legal team is attempting to reschedule — or completely cancel — the start date for the Stormy Daniels hush money trial after claiming they were given 46,000 pages of evidence to review earlier this month.

The embattled ex-prez appeared in the Manhattan courtroom on Monday, March 25, as his attorneys argued their case to Judge Juan Merchan. However, the Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo replied the number of relevant documents in the bunch was closer to the 300 page range — not nearly 50,000.