The Best Moments From Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' Final Episode: From the Emotional Opening Monologue to Surprise Final Guest and More

Stephen Colbert stepped onto The Late Show stage for the last time.

On May 21, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert aired its final episode, which also marked the end of the 33-year run of The Late Show franchise. In his final hurrah, the late-night host delivered his last opening monologue.

"This show… I want you to know this show has been a joy for us to do for you," he told his audience and TV viewers.

"In fact, we call this show The Joy Machine. We call it The Joy Machine because to do this many shows it has to be a machine, but the thing is, if you choose to do with joy, it doesn't hurt as much when your fingers get caught in the gears, and I cannot adequately explain to you what the people who work here have done for each other, and how much we mean to each other," Colbert continued.

He then referenced his old Comedy Central show, reminiscing, "On night one of The Colbert Report, back in the day, I said, 'Anyone can read the news to you. I promise to feel the news at you.' And I realized pretty soon in this job that our job over here was different. We were here to feel the news with you, and I don't know about you, but I sure have felt [the news] and I just want to let all y'all know, in here and out there, how important you've been to what we have done. The energy that you've given us, we sincerely need that to have done the best possible show we could have for you for the last 11 years."

Colbert joked about OnlyF--- before sharing the history of the Ed Sullivan Theater, expressing how they had been honored "to have been just a small part of it."