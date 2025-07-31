Stephen Colbert Jokinly Touts Crazy Conspiracy Theory About How Jeffrey Epstein Died
Stephen Colbert is weighing in on Jeffrey Epstein and how he died, adding his own bizarre theory to the ones already out there. After questions continued to arise surrounding Epstein’s suicide, Donald Trump’s administration released purported raw footage from the evening he died in an effort to help quash the public’s doubts.
Stephen Colbert Insisted the 'Epstein Story Isn't Going Away'
The release of the video backfired to some degree, though, as there was a missing minute of footage and an orange blob spotted, both of which led to more questions.
Additionally, a major news outlet that reviewed the clip claimed it didn’t even show Epstein’s cell.
“The Epstein story isn’t going away, no matter how much Trump talks about it,” Colbert began by discussing the controversy. “And the latest analysis turns this entire story on its head. Because remember how there’s that video from outside Epstein cell with the missing minutes in it? Well, forget that.”
Stephen Colbert Claimed Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Cell Wasn't Visible in Released Footage
The late-night talk show host then suggested people “take a look at a still from the tape.”
“Which do you think is Epstein’s cell?” he asked. “Is it one, two or three? Have you locked in your answer? Great, you’re wrong, because Epstein’s cell isn’t even visible in the frame. It’s up a staircase behind that wall. So we’ve all been focusing on the missing minutes when, in fact, there’s a missing all of it.”
Colbert then showed a graphic from a news network he claimed was “helpful.”
Stephen Colbert Stated the Jeffrey Epstein Prison Footage Only Shows a Common Area
“Epstein’s cell is the red one in the lower right there,” he continued. “The only camera we have is footage covering a common area and just a tiny sliver of the staircase that led to the area outside of Epstein’s cell upstairs. So it wasn’t even the whole staircase. Anyone really skinny could have slipped past that camera. Okay, just has to be a skinny person. So that narrows this lead suspect in Epstein’s death to anyone on Ozempic.”
“That’s not all,” Colbert added, “because the main entrance to this prison area is also not on camera, so an outsider can easily have entered Epstein’s cell and then erased the evidence as they left.”
Stephen Colbert Joked the Earthquake in Russia Played a Part in Jeffrey Epstein's Death
Earlier in his monologue, Colbert had talked about the 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Russia on July 29, sharing it thankfully “only resulted in a few injuries.”
Colbert then intertwined the earthquake and Epstein’s death, as he jokingly concluded, “The footage is pretty intense. Check out this video of the earthquake hitting right in the middle of someone’s surgery. And if you look closely, you’ll see there, it just jumps right there. There, it skips that missing footage. That missing footage, that’s when the government sent the earthquake to kill Jeffrey Epstein — allegedly, allegedly.”