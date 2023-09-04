Steve Harwell, Former Smash Mouth Singer, Dead at 56 After Suffering Liver Failure

Harwell, who was a consistent member of Smash Mouth, along with bassist Paul Delisle, previously made headlines for his outbursts before he left the group in 2021.

While at the Big Sip festival in Bethel, New York, in 2021, Harwell was caught slurring his words and giving the middle finger to fans, leading his rep to confirm that his Wernicke encephalopathy, a neurological condition, impacted his memory and motor functions.

“Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” the rep said at the time. “As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”