Mama June Confesses She Suffers 'Severe Headaches' and Memory Issues as Doctors Fail to Diagnose Ongoing Mystery Illness
"Mama June" Shannon found herself in the hospital after suffering facial numbness, memory loss and excruciating headaches on the Friday, May 12, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, and according to the reality star, doctors still aren't certain what is wrong.
"I'm getting tired of having severe headaches and not being able to think," she explained to an outlet of the mysterious illness. "I'm not getting tired of forgetting things, I'm getting tired of being dizzy and not being able to see straight."
Mama June, who initially went to the hospital with her husband, Justin Stroud, has had a wide array of tests done since then. However, she further confessed that her history with drug addiction has made it difficult to find medical practitioners who believe her symptoms are legitimate since the test results are "coming back kind of normal."
She said she explained to them, "'Hey, I'm recovering. I've been in recovery and been sober for three years,'" noting that providing that information "throws up that judgmental card and they seem to be like: 'Oh well you have to be honest about your symptoms.'"
"I'm getting tired of all of this like 'the tests are coming back normal,' let's just figure it out!" she continued of her rollercoaster experience with her health. "Let's run more tests, or run more blood work. Let's figure out really down deep what's going on."
"We're in the process of trying to find new doctors," she added. "And we've got good doctors that we can go to, but you can't get into for six or seven months."
This comes shortly after one of June's daughters, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird (née Shannon), shared concerns that her mother may be back on drugs despite claiming to have been sober for the past few years.
"She’s probably doing drugs again for sure," she told sister Jessica and her husband, Josh, in a recent episode.
"I’ve had my time with it. I’ve done told you how I felt," Josh replied at the time. "I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t want to be a part of it."
Mama June spoke with The Sun about her medical condition.