Mama June Confesses She Suffers 'Severe Headaches' and Memory Issues as Doctors Fail to Diagnose Ongoing Mystery Illness

"Mama June" Shannon found herself in the hospital after suffering facial numbness, memory loss and excruciating headaches on the Friday, May 12, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, and according to the reality star, doctors still aren't certain what is wrong.

"I'm getting tired of having severe headaches and not being able to think," she explained to an outlet of the mysterious illness. "I'm not getting tired of forgetting things, I'm getting tired of being dizzy and not being able to see straight."