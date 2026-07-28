NEWS Steve Lacy Accidentally Fuels Major Fan Theory About Sadie Sink's Mystery Marvel Role in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Source: @steve.lacy/Instagram; MEGA Steve Lacy fueled fan theories after his premiere interview appeared to hint at Sadie Sink's role in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' OK! Staff July 28 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Steve Lacy may have fueled one of the biggest fan theories surrounding Sadie Sink's mysterious role in Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day during the film's Los Angeles premiere. The 28-year-old musician, whose song "Oh Yeah?" appeared in the movie, attended the red carpet event on Monday, July 27. During an interview, Lacy was asked to name his favorite character from the film. "Out of all of the characters in the film you’re aware of and, without spoiling anything, who is your favorite? Or who are you most excited to see?" one of the reporters asked. "You know, what? Jean," Lacy responded. "I like Jean. She’s the villain, but like, there’s a reason to her madness."

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Source: @steve.lacy/Instagram; MEGA Steve Lacy attended the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, July 27, where he accidentally revealed some major spoilers.

When directly questioned about whether he had revealed a spoiler, Lacy appeared to evade the inquiry, stating, "I like her. I like her character. I don’t know why." Although Marvel Studios has yet to verify Sink's role, Lacy's remarks corresponded with one of the most talked-about fan theories. Marvel, however, has not confirmed his apparent reveal, and it remains possible that Lacy was either joking or deliberately misleading fans.

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Steve Lacy's Comment Fueled New Theories About Sadie Sink's role

Source: @steve.lacy/Instagram; MEGA Steve Lacy's red carpet remarks fueled fresh speculation about Sadie Sink's mystery Marvel character.

Fans shared clips of the interview across social media, including X, with one user writing, "Bro did a double take immediately as if he heard Feigie's snipers shift towards his direction." Another wrote, "Steve Lacy spoiling and confirming the 'secret' that Sadie sink is Jean grey imagine them trying to keep this secret all during the marketing to have to spoiled by a person on the red carpet." A third user commented, "This man is never gonna be at another marvel premiere again." Whereas, one wrote, "STEVE LACY SPOILING JEAN GREY’S ROLE LMFAOO WE’RE NEVER GONNA HEAR FROM THIS GUY AGAIN KEVIN GET HIM."

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Sadie Sink Reflected on Filming 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Source: MEGA Sadie Sink reflected on filming 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' during a recent interview.

During an interview with MovieFone, Sink reflected on filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day and shared what the experience was like. She also discussed working alongside the film's cast and crew during production. The actress revealed, "But that being said, Tom and the entire cast were so welcoming." She added, "I had worked with Destin before too, so it was kind of comforting to have a familiar presence there. But I felt right at home, and it was such a fun experience."

Destin Daniel Cretton Reflected On Working With Sadie Sink Again

Source: MEGA Destin Daniel Cretton praised Sadie Sink as he reflected on working with her again after 'The Glass Castle.'