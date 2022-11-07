Selena Gomez Claps Back At Francia Raisa's Response To Her Calling Taylor Swift Her 'Only Friend In The Industry'
By "industry," Selena Gomez meant only other singing sensation.
On Sunday, November 6, the Rare Beauty founder took to social media to respond to Francia Raisa — who donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017 — finding it "interesting" that the 30-year-old claimed Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry."
“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum commented on a viral TikTok video about the situation.
The statement at the center of the feud stemmed from a recent Rolling Stone cover story interview with Gomez, published on Thursday, November 3, where the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer said, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”
While Raisa was rather hurt by Gomez's comment, it appears the Only Murders in the Building star was referring to other celebrity icons with as successful and widespread of a career as both her and the "All Too Well" vocalist.
In addition to the How I Met Your Father actress' belief that Gomez was throwing shade at the duo's 15-year friendship, she also unfollowed the "Lose You to Love Me" singer on Instagram — a platform where Gomez has 355 million followers compared to Raisa's 1.4 million fans.
Many of the Another Cinderella Story actress' fans jumped to Gomez's defense in the viral video's comment section.
"The context was heavily focused on people whose lives have been derailed by fame," one TikTok user stated regarding Gomez's comment about Swift. "That something Francia can’t necessarily relate to."
"To be fair Selena said 'in the industry' as in the celebrity world. Francia isn’t really known as being in the industry like Taylor," another fan chimed in, while a third individual added, "I thought it was very obvious that she meant the music industry."