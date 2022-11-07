Selena Gomez Claps Back At Francia Raisa's Response To Her Calling Taylor Swift Her 'Only Friend In The Industry'

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum commented on a viral TikTok video about the situation.

SELENA GOMEZ ADDRESSES PHOTO WITH HAILEY BIEBER & RUMORED DRAMA: 'IT'S NOT A BIG DEAL'

The statement at the center of the feud stemmed from a recent Rolling Stone cover story interview with Gomez, published on Thursday, November 3, where the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer said, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”