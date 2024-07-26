Stevie Nicks' Health Scare: Singer Was Hospitalized for 2 Days After Contracting 'Weird Infection'

In July, the singer, 76, canceled a solo concert in Glasgow, Scotland, as she needed to get surgery for a leg injury — however, she admitted there was more to the story.

“I don’t know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy,” Nicks, who performed during the rescheduled show on July 24, told the crowd in a video uploaded to YouTube .

The musician then said she was staying a "fabulous castle" in Scotland when things went array before the concert on July 6.

“We get here days early because we want to be here for a few days,” she said. “I finally just looked at my assistant – it was like two in the morning – and I said, ‘I think we need to go to emergency’. She looked at me and I said, ‘I’m not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital.’"