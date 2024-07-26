Stevie Nicks' Health Scare: Singer Was Hospitalized for 2 Days After Contracting 'Weird Infection'
Stevie Nicks revealed she was dealing with a serious medical issue recently.
In July, the singer, 76, canceled a solo concert in Glasgow, Scotland, as she needed to get surgery for a leg injury — however, she admitted there was more to the story.
“I don’t know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy,” Nicks, who performed during the rescheduled show on July 24, told the crowd in a video uploaded to YouTube.
The musician then said she was staying a "fabulous castle" in Scotland when things went array before the concert on July 6.
“We get here days early because we want to be here for a few days,” she said. “I finally just looked at my assistant – it was like two in the morning – and I said, ‘I think we need to go to emergency’. She looked at me and I said, ‘I’m not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital.’"
Nicks continued, “And so our butler – this wonderful man – throws us in his BMW Sedan, which is so great, and off we sped through the night to a hospital.”
The "Dreams" songstress said she spent two days in the hospital, and ultimately, decided to cancel the show.
“I’ve been fighting this for this whole thing,” she told her fans.
“This whole tour I’ve been fighting what started here. And I would be d------ if I wasn’t coming back here,” she continued.
At the time, the venue released a statement about the canceled show, writing, “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed."
Since then, Nicks seems to be on the mend, as she played the rescheduled show on July 16, in addition to being in London on July 12, where she brought out her friend Harry Styles for a duet of her song "Landslide," as a tribute to Christine McVie, who died in November 2022 at 79 years old.
Nicks, who was also spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on June 30, previously said that listening to "You're on Your Own, Kid" helped her grieve the death.
“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called 'You’re On Your Own, Kid,’" Nicks said. “That is the sadness of how I feel.”
"As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn’t have to talk on the phone," she continued about her friendship with McVie. “We really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like ‘little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years. So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you.”