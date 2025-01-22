Sting, 73, Sparks Health Concerns After Postponing Concerts 'on Advisement From His Doctor'
Sting was forced to postpone a few upcoming concerts over health woes.
The 73-year-old singer's team shared the news via a Tuesday, January 21, Instagram post.
"On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday, and postpone his STING 3.0 concerts in Phoenix, AZ (originally scheduled for January 24) to June 1 and Wheatland, CA (originally scheduled for January 26) to May 28 as well as his performance at the Cherrytree Music Company's 20th anniversary, now taking place May 29," the message read.
"Fans should retain their tickets for the postponed shows, as they will be honored on the new dates," the statement noted. "Sting sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding."
Fans voiced their concerns and sent him well wishes in the comments section.
"He'll be back soon, he's strong, I think it's just some kind of cold or flu," one supporter wrote. "Anyway, I wish him recovery and send him hugs and support!❤️."
- Bruce Springsteen's Health Scare: Singer Forced to Cancel Shows to Avoid 'Something Worse' From Happening to Him
- Musician Bret Michaels Hospitalized Before Poison Show, Says It Was 'Due To An Unknown Complication'
- Sting Insists Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal Doesn't 'Taint' The Police's Song the Rapper Sampled in His Grammy-Winning Track
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Omg hope it isn't that bad! Stay safe Sting❤️🩹," another person penned, while a third said, "Get well soon. Sending prayers. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."
The message didn't reveal whether the musician is still set to perform at the FireAid concert in California on Thursday, January 30, which is being held to raise money for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.
The event is taking place at two venues with two lineups, which also includes Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and Jelly Roll.
Prior to the postponements and FireAid announcement, the British star's latest social media post was a tribute to movie director David Lynch, who passed away from emphysema on Thursday, January 16, at age 78.
"David was a modern giant of the avant garde. I am so proud to have worked with him on the first Dune movie. Rest in peace #davidlynch," he captioned his post.
The guitarist most recently made headlines when he was asked about Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest and scandal, as the rapper, 55, used a sample of The Police's track "Every Breath You Take" for his song "I'll Be Missing You," which won a Grammy in 1998.
In an interview, Sting admitted he didn't "know" much about Diddy's troubles — which includes multiple rape lawsuit and an arrest for s-- trafficking — but insisted Combs' alleged crimes have nothing to do with the tune, which also featured 112 and Faith Evans and acted as a tribute to the late The Notorious B.I.G.
"It doesn’t taint the song at all for me. It’s still my song," the singer declared.