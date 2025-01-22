Sting, 73, Sparks Health Concerns After Postponing Concerts 'on Advisement From His Doctor'

Sting is trying to recover from an undisclosed illness.

"On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday, and postpone his STING 3.0 concerts in Phoenix, AZ (originally scheduled for January 24) to June 1 and Wheatland, CA (originally scheduled for January 26) to May 28 as well as his performance at the Cherrytree Music Company's 20th anniversary, now taking place May 29," the message read.

Sting canceled a few of his January performances due to an illness.

"Fans should retain their tickets for the postponed shows, as they will be honored on the new dates," the statement noted. "Sting sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding."

Fans voiced their concerns and sent him well wishes in the comments section.

"He'll be back soon, he's strong, I think it's just some kind of cold or flu," one supporter wrote. "Anyway, I wish him recovery and send him hugs and support!❤️."