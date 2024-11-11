or
Sting Insists Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal Doesn't 'Taint' The Police's Song the Rapper Sampled in His Grammy-Winning Track

Composite photo of Sting and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sampled The Police's track 'Every Breath You Take' on his song 'I'll Be Missing You,' which went on to win a Grammy.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

Music icon Sting isn't worried that Sean Diddy Combs' alleged crimes and scandal will affect his own career despite the English singer's song with his band The Police being sampled in the rapper's Grammy-winning track "I'll Be Missing You."

The guitarist was asked about the situation in a new interview, where he admitted he doesn't even "know" what's going on with the disgraced dad-of-seven, who's currently behind bars on charges for s-- trafficking and more.

sting sean diddy combs scandal doesnt taint song sampled
Source: mega

Sting said 'Every Breath You Take' isn't 'tainted' just because it's sampled on one of disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' tunes.

"It doesn’t taint the song at all for me. It’s still my song," Sting, 73, explained of the situation.

In 1997, Combs, 55, sampled a portion of The Police's hit "Every Breath You Take" for "I'll Be Missing You," a collaboration he did with 112 and Faith Evans, 51, in honor of late star The Notorious B.I.G. The following year, the track won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

sting sean diddy combs
Source: mega

Combs' track featuring The Police's tune won a Grammy in 1998.

As OK! reported, Diddy pleaded not guilty after being arrested in September, but since then, more and more people have come out with allegations against him.

Many of his victims claimed they were sexually assaulted after they were invited to one of his parties, where they claimed they were drugged.

Sean Diddy Combs

sting sean diddy combs scandal doesnt taint song sampled
Source: mega

Sting admitted he wasn't familiar with the details of Combs' scandal.

Court papers claimed the mogul "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.

It's been rumored that three different celebrities are seen in videos engaging in sexual acts with people at his parties, though no names have been identified so far.

sting sean diddy combs scandal doesnt taint song sampled
Source: mega

The disgraced mogul pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering and more.

However, lawyer Tony Buzbee — who will be representing 120 individuals suing Combs — declared that anyone who even knew about the the Bad Boy Record founder's crimes could be in trouble.

"To be clear about something: if you were attending one of these ‘parties,’ if you will, and you attended before or you knew what was going to happen, that is you know that a particular drug was being used in drinks and was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem," he told TMZ.

"A lot of people attended these parties. A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn’t intervene, maybe benefited from it, profited from it," the attorney noted. "All of these individuals and entities in my view have exposure here."

Combs' trial will begin in May 2025.

The Los Angeles Times spoke with Sting.

