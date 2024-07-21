Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Has 'Been His Rock' Amid Drama With His Kids: 'She's Saved Him From Spiraling'
Brad Pitt has found a pillar of strength in girlfriend Ines de Ramon!
According to a source, the jewelry designer has been a shoulder to cry on for the actor, 60, as his relationships with his kids have fallen apart.
“Ines has been his rock,” the insider spilled of the brunette beauty, who separated from ex-husband Paul Wesley in 2022. “She’s saved him from spiraling over his kids.”
Despite the fact that he is largely estranged from his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s six kids, Pitt does not plan to give up on making amends with them.
“He still has hope that his children, some of them anyway, will eventually come around,” the source shared of the Bullet Train star, who was accused of getting physical with Jolie and their children on a plane in 2016.
Though things aren’t great between him and his offspring, the source said that hasn't stopped Pitt from wanting to have a child with de Ramon.
“Brad’s also looking forward to starting a family with Ines,” they dished, noting how a little one would be “an opportunity for him to truly move forward and apply everything he’s learned about himself and life during the traumatic past few years.”
“He’s starting over, and he couldn’t be happier,” the source concluded. “He believes in his heart that this marriage will be different.”
As OK! previously reported, another insider recently revealed that while Pitt rarely speaks with his older children, he still has visitation rights with his younger tots: Shiloh, 18, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids," the source said, referring to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.
"His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," they added of the Oscar winner. "[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids."
The update came after several of the heartthrob’s children dropped "Pitt" from their hyphenated last name.
In May, Vivienne went by Vivienne Jolie in the Broadway play The Outsiders, which she worked on alongside her mom. Then on Shiloh’s 18th birthday, she hired a lawyer to change her name to Shiloh Jolie.
According to another insider, the kids' choice was "heartbreaking" for the Hollywood hunk: "The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad."
Life & Style reported on how de Ramon has helped Pitt amid his family woes.