Stoic Tom Brady Hits the Gym After Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Debuted Her Fit Postpartum Bikini Body: Photos
Tom Brady may have hung up his cleats, but the retired football star is still keeping up with his fitness routine.
In photos obtained by OK!, the dad-of-three was seen at the gym with a duffel bag in tow on Monday, March 10.
The outing comes just one day after his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, debuted her killer postpartum bikini body while out on a yacht with baby daddy Joaquim Valente.
The retired quarterback, 47, appeared stoic in the parking lot, where he wore a white baseball cap, black windbreaker jacket, light gray shorts and sneakers.
Brady was seen looking at his phone and eating or drinking something while carrying a black bag.
Though he no longer has to be in tiptop shape, he said last year of his current wellness outlook, "I had 28 years of really intense physical conditioning, so that never gets too far away from me."
However, the dad-of-three — who shares two kids with Bündchen and one with ex Bridget Moynahan — revealed he's now more prone to indulging in treats.
"My thing is, if I'm going to eat ice cream, I want to eat good ice cream," he explained in an interview. "I'm not going to buy some s----- 7-Eleven ice cream. I want gelato. Here we go. You know what I mean? That's how you should do it."
- Tom Brady Shows Off Abs While Fishing After His and Ex Gisele Bündchen's Kids Celebrate Thanksgiving With Pregnant Model and Her Boyfriend
- Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have 'Made Peace' Following the End of Their 'Bad' Marriage
- Tom Brady Shows Off Chiseled Body During 'Beach Day' With Kids As He Starts Dating Around
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Brady still co-parents his two youngest kids with the Victoria's Secret model, she quickly moved on from their marriage — which ended in late 2022 — and welcomed a baby boy last month with her jiujitsu trainer.
On Sunday, March 9, the mom-of-three and Valente were seen sunbathing on a boat in Miami, Fla., where Bündchen dropped jaws with her post-baby body.
The Brazil native showcased her already flat stomach in a gray bikini top and white swimsuit bottoms while showing some PDA with her beau, whom she began dating in 2023.
Bündchen and Brady's daughter, Vivian, 12, was also with the couple.
While a source claimed the Super Bowl champion was shocked and feeling down when he first found out about his former spouse's pregnancy, another insider felt the news would help Brady move on from the failed marriage.
That may have proven to be true, as rumors have been swirling that the athlete has rekindled his romance with ex Irina Shayk several months after their fling fizzled out last year.
"The timing was off before. Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together," a source explained to a news outlet. "Now, they’re both in better head spaces."
The source said Brady and the model, 39, "never stopped caring about one another," and "whatever spark they had two years ago is back."