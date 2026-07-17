'Storage Wars' Darrell Sheets Was Given '24 Hours' in Alleged Ransom Threat Before Suicide, Newly Released 911 Call Reveals

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Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets was allegedly experiencing threats before committing suicide, according to a shocking 911 call. The newly released call, obtained by Us Weekly, revealed the TV star reporting instances of misconduct he had been subjected to before his death. “I’m kind of, like, a celebrity on TV and for the last two months, I’ve had somebody threatening me and doing all this stuff,” he could be heard saying in the call.

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Source: @darrellgambler/Instagram Darrell Sheets said his alleged stalker was threatening his girlfriend in a newly released 911 call before his suicide.

“Tonight, they just sent me a demand ransom text stating that I had 24 hours to take care of it or they’re going to burn my shop down and they’re going to get my girlfriend in Orange County,” he added. Per the outlet, the call was released by the Lake Havasu Police Department. However, the date on which the late actor made the call remains unknown.

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Darrell Sheets Recounted Being Cyberbullied by His Alleged Stalker

Source: MEGA Darrell Sheets apparently shared the name of his alleged stalker with the authorities in the 911 call.

In the audio file, the actor also shared the name of the person he suspected to be his alleged stalker with the authorities. The emergency responder then told him that an officer would get in touch with him and ask for more details, per the outlet. The amount of ransom he was allegedly asked for is still unknown. “I tried to bear this for the last few months,” he said in the call, before adding, “but it’s really bad right now.”

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Source: @darrellgambler/Instagram Darrell Sheets opened up about being cyberbullied via a Facebook post on March 9.

On March 9, the late TV star shared details of what he had been experiencing via a Facebook post. “I have been hacked by a very evil person,” Sheets wrote in the post. “The clown. [The posts] are not done by me. They are being done by … very evil people. I’m not gay; I have made no posts about any children’s arcade owner, etc. I’m extremely sorry and sick over this,” he continued. He also added that the alleged people behind the situation “ruined” him.

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Darrell Sheets Passed Away on April 22

View this post on Instagram Source: @darrellgambler/Instagram Darrell Sheets was found dead on April 22.

The veteran actor was found dead in his Lake Havasu home earlier this year, where he moved after exiting the show in 2023. “On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual,” the Lake Havasu City Police Department said in a statement to Us Weekly.

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Source: MEGA Darrell Sheets reportedly left a suicide note saying that he couldn't the cyberbullying anymore.