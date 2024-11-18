Stormy Daniels Admits She Was 'Hoping' for Drama During Season 3 of 'For the Love of DILFs': 'It Did Deliver'

This time around, there were some twists and turns, including how they shot in California versus Florida. "We did different challenges and different dates for the contestants. We had some West Coast contestants this time around, and there's a new different house. From the contestants side, the most interesting thing is Season 1 and 2 were all about the 'Himbos.' Of course, when you have the young, hot oiled guys competing for a man, it's going to be entertaining, to say the least," the actress, 45, exclusively told OK! while discussing the TV series, which premieres on November 26 on OUTtv.

"Without giving too many spoilers away, it's the 'Daddy' show. The daddies were definitely daddying," Daniels continued. "I think the age range was a lot greater this time. There were a lot of 'Daddies' in their thirties, which is a little bit closer in age to the 'Himbos.' A lot of the 'Himbos' were more mature. During Season 1, they were humping in the elevator right off the bat, but this time, there wasn't even kissing or anything right off the bat. We got to see these relationships take off. They're more invested because they take it slower, but things get heated in a different way. We tackle the same topics that we talked about in Season 1 and 2 — consent, body autonomy, diversity, all that stuff, but they do it in a more refined way."

One of Daniels' top moments from the show happened this season because she thought the producers hid something from her. "But then I realized they were as shocked as I was. It was so real and so brave, and when the episode airs, it will likely open the conversation for more viewers to have that talk with family members or friends in general," she said of an upcoming plotline. "It's really impactful, and I'm so honored and proud to be part of it."