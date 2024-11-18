Stormy Daniels Admits She Was 'Hoping' for Drama During Season 3 of 'For the Love of DILFs': 'It Did Deliver'
Stormy Daniels is back to host Season 3 of For the Love of DILFs!
This time around, there were some twists and turns, including how they shot in California versus Florida. "We did different challenges and different dates for the contestants. We had some West Coast contestants this time around, and there's a new different house. From the contestants side, the most interesting thing is Season 1 and 2 were all about the 'Himbos.' Of course, when you have the young, hot oiled guys competing for a man, it's going to be entertaining, to say the least," the actress, 45, exclusively told OK! while discussing the TV series, which premieres on November 26 on OUTtv.
"Without giving too many spoilers away, it's the 'Daddy' show. The daddies were definitely daddying," Daniels continued. "I think the age range was a lot greater this time. There were a lot of 'Daddies' in their thirties, which is a little bit closer in age to the 'Himbos.' A lot of the 'Himbos' were more mature. During Season 1, they were humping in the elevator right off the bat, but this time, there wasn't even kissing or anything right off the bat. We got to see these relationships take off. They're more invested because they take it slower, but things get heated in a different way. We tackle the same topics that we talked about in Season 1 and 2 — consent, body autonomy, diversity, all that stuff, but they do it in a more refined way."
One of Daniels' top moments from the show happened this season because she thought the producers hid something from her. "But then I realized they were as shocked as I was. It was so real and so brave, and when the episode airs, it will likely open the conversation for more viewers to have that talk with family members or friends in general," she said of an upcoming plotline. "It's really impactful, and I'm so honored and proud to be part of it."
During Season 2, Daniels got involved in some entanglement with the contestants, which she wasn't thrilled about. "I didn't want to feel like I did last time where I lost my temper with them because that was real," she said. "I want to be honest: I did want there to be drama and fireworks because that is what gets people to watch, and if we can get them in chairs, we can get the good messages across too. It did deliver but less in a petty way."
- Stormy Daniels Jokes the 'Conservatives Haven't Figured Out How to Stop Me Yet' in 'For the Love of DILFs' Season 3: Watch the Dramatic Trailer
- Stormy Daniels Admits She Was 'Triggered' During Season 2 of 'For the Love of DILFs' After Inserting Herself Into the 'Drama'
- Stormy Daniels Returning To Host OUTtv's 'For The Love Of DILFs' Due To Its Overwhelming Success
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"There was a contestant that I really liked, and it was somebody that I didn't think I was going to like at first. I didn't think there was anybody perfect for them in the house," she added of what viewers can look forward to. "A contestant from Season 1 comes back who I was really footing for. Those were the two personal surprises for me, which is the message of the show — to connect with someone that you might not think you would connect to."
Daniels loves how the producers try to "outsmart" the viewers each season. "We have to keep contestants on our toes! I love working for OUTtv because they allow me to have some input on some things, and anything that comes out of a contestant's mouth while we're filming or while they're in the house, we are always equally shocked," she said. "After three seasons, they still surprise me, and my stuff isn't heavily scripted."
Additionally, the TV personality gets to work with her husband, Barrett Blade, on the series. "It is the best thing. He worked for me for 10 years before we even dated. He was my camera writer. I have a scripted comedy series called Woke Up Late, which is about a pair of comics that are terrible, terrible people that are living in their RV to fund their divorce. It's not based on me and Barrett, but our nemesis is this guy named Ricky, who was played by Alex Franco. I also wrote and directed a movie called Decoy, which Barrett shot and edited. That's kind of our dynamic," Daniels, who is doing a comedy tour in January, explained. "I can't shoot camera at all. I definitely can't edit and Barrett cannot write. So, luckily, we work well together! We compliment each other, and he's a great actor as well."
Ultimately, Daniels is urging everyone to tune into the series. "It's important to have these kinds of programs, and if you want to help me personally, buy a ticket to my comedy show."
"I'm grateful and humbled. I'm just happy I can continue to work on the show and I have a job with them. It's so much fun," she said of being the TV host. "We're all family now. When we all got the awful news that we got [about the election], the first three messages I received on my phone were from people that I met from that show. They all reached out before my family, before my childhood friends. These people are now like my family."