Stormy Daniels Returning To Host OUTtv's 'For The Love Of DILFs' Due To Its Overwhelming Success

“I can’t wait to get back into DILF Mansion! I love getting to be a part of what OUTtv is doing for the queer community. I can promise season two will have a few sexy surprises," the 43-year-old said in a statement.

Philip Webb, COO of OUTtv, added: "When we began working on season one, we fell in love with the show and its joyous look at the dating reality format through a gay lens. It has been incredible to see audiences all over the world root for the couples and follow the drama and romance as it unfolds — and we can’t wait to revisit with the incredible Stormy Daniels who will return to guide the next wave of lovebirds through a second season.”