Who Is Stormy Daniels' Husband, Barrett Blade? Get To Know The Guy She Calls 'The Most Amazing Man I've Ever Met'

Like Daniels, her beau is an adult film star, and he also does photography, directing and plays the bass.

The pair, who went to Cancun for their honeymoon and recently moved to Florida, travel often, whether they're attending awards shows or fan conventions.

Daniels realized just how much of a hot commodity her husband is when she hosted the upcoming reality show, For The Love of DILFs. The star exclusively told OK! none of the contestants flirted with her, instead asking "if they could sleep with my husband!"

"They kept saying, 'Come on! There has to be a way we can get in there,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'No.'"