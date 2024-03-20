Stormy Daniels Reveals She Was 'F------ Terrified' After Donald Trump's Hush Money Deal Went Public in New Documentary
Adult film star Stormy Daniels admitted in her new documentary, Stormy, that she took hush money from Donald Trump to create a paper trail so “he could not have me killed.”
The blonde bombshell also shared how she feared for her life after her secret deal with the former president went public in 2018.
In the new doc, the star expressed her belief that her life was in danger due to her involvement with Trump.
According to Daniels, she accepted a $130,000 hush money payment just days before the 2016 presidential election to conceal her one-night stand with the ex-president in 2006. She did so in order to protect her family by preventing the affair from becoming public knowledge.
In one part of the doc, Daniels described feeling “f----- terrified” when people started to approach her about taking the money from the presidential candidate after the Access Hollywood tape came out
"My friend was like, 'You might actually have a problem. I don’t want to scare you, but based on the things you’ve told me. You’re the whole Republican party’s problem. And they like to make their problems go away,'" Daniels said in the doc.
"I was very relieved when [her former manager Gina Rodriguez] started reaching out and offering me the chance to keep it quiet. I was f------ terrified!" She continued. "I mean, people have been suspiciously killed for political reasons."
"It was really about two things: trying to keep the story from coming out so that it would not hurt my husband and my daughter, and I wouldn’t lose my life, and that there would be a paper trail and money trail linking me to Donald Trump so that he could not have me killed," Daniels explained. "All I had to do was sign this piece of paper and collect $130,000."
The release of the documentary shed light on the turmoil that ensued after the revelation of the hush money payment, which led to Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen being imprisoned for violating campaign finance laws.
The former president himself faced charges of falsifying business records to cover up the reimbursement of these payments and not have the gossip influence the election. Despite the accusations, the GOP candidate has maintained his innocence and denied the alleged affair.
Trump's legal team has raised concerns about the documentary, arguing that its release shortly before the trial could prejudice the case.
They cited Daniels' statements about threats of violence as potentially damaging to Trump's defense.
The attorneys criticized the prosecutors for not notifying them about the documentary in advance.