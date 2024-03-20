Stormy Daniels Reveals She Was 'F------ Terrified' After Donald Trump's Hush Money Deal Went Public in New Documentary

In the new doc, the star expressed her belief that her life was in danger due to her involvement with Trump.

According to Daniels, she accepted a $130,000 hush money payment just days before the 2016 presidential election to conceal her one-night stand with the ex-president in 2006. She did so in order to protect her family by preventing the affair from becoming public knowledge.

In one part of the doc, Daniels described feeling “f----- terrified” when people started to approach her about taking the money from the presidential candidate after the Access Hollywood tape came out