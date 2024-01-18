OK Magazine
'I Hope Justice Is Served': Stormy Daniels Says If Donald Trump Is Found Guilty, Then It Was 'Worth It' to Come Forward

stormy daniels donald trump pp
Source: OutTV/mega
Jan. 18 2024, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

Stormy Daniels has been in the spotlight in the past few years — not only due to her successful career but also because she allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump and was paid off to keep quiet about the alleged tryst before he ran for president in 2016.

Last year, Daniels made headlines after Trump, 77, was indicted for falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to Daniels, but he denied all wrongdoing.

stormy daniels outtv dilfsstills
Source: OutTV

Stormy Daniels hopes Donald Trump ends up behind bars.

"I loosely used to be like looking up things all the time, and I started to go crazy. I don't follow as closely as I used to; I'm not up to the minute, but it is clear that self-implosion is happening. I don't know the exact date, but I am going to speak with prosecutors before the end of the year, so everything is on track there. I just hope that justice is served and there is hope on the horizon," the 44-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about returning to host For the Love of DILFs.

"It's insane to me that somebody could possible be president from prison! Who would have thought that we needed to make that law and this could ever be a possibility?" she continues, referring to how Trump could end up behind bars as he's currently facing four indictments. "It's so mind-blowing to me. I can't believe it. As more lawsuits have come forward, it's like, 'OK, maybe this guy isn't fit to be in office.'"

donald trump town hall jpg
Source: mega

Donald Trump claims he didn't have an affair with Stormy Daniels.

The blonde beauty also reflected on if speaking out about the alleged affair, which occurred in July 2006, was the way to go.

"It's insane, and I get asked a lot, 'If you could go back, do you think you did the right thing?' I can't answer that yet. I mean day to day, some days I am like, 'No. I should have never forward,' but other days, I'm like, 'I should have come forward.' If I could go back and make the same choice, I always say the same thing. Because if I hadn't, I don't know if I could look at myself in the mirror," she confesses. "I can't fully answer that question until it's over, because if it's done and he's found guilty and justice is served, then it was worth it. If not, people will still think I was lying, and it doesn't change anything. If he becomes president, then I will absolutely regret coming forward because that means I lost all that time with my friends, family and daughter for nothing."

stormy daniels outtvdilfsstil
Source: OUTtv

The star hopes 'justice is served' in the end.

"I hope justice is served," she declares. "I hope they say you can't run for president and that's it!"

stormy poster out tv
Source: OutTV

Stormy Daniels is hoping Donald Trump isn't president again.

For the Love of DILFs — which was was the most streamed original ever on OUTtv, encompassing the network's 22 year history – premieres on OUTtv, the world's first LGBTQ+ television network and the leading LGBTQ+ streaming service, on January 23, with new episodes dropping weekly.

