Stormy Daniels Is 'Set to Testify' in Donald Trump Hush Money Case: 'Things Have Been Next-Level Crazy'
Stormy Daniels confirmed she would be taking the stand at Donald Trump's upcoming hush money trial during a recent installment of her podcast.
"Things have been next-level crazy, since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March," she explained to her listeners. "Obviously, that can change any moment."
Following her remarks, Daniels' lawyer, Clark Brewster, chose not to comment further on her future court appearance, noting: "I have no clue as to their timing, strategy, and whether they will call her as a witness."
As OK! previously reported, on March 30, 2023, a grand jury voted to indict the embattled ex-prez in connection with an alleged $130,000 hush money payment given to the adult film star just prior to the 2016 election.
The payment was allegedly made to Daniels — real name Stephanie Clifford — so that she wouldn't speak publicly about allegedly having an affair with the 77-year-old after they met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe back in 2006 while he was married to his current wife, Melania.
The former POTUS was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents, and later pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The trial is scheduled to begin on March 25.
In the book Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party written by journalist Jonathan Karl, a source alleged the ex-prez screamed at his lawyer Todd Blanche for nearly 30 minutes after the announcement was made about the trial.
"That's in the middle of the primaries! If I lose the presidency, you are going to be the reason!" he reportedly yelled, according to the source. "You little f---er! You are going to cost me the presidency!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The controversial politician has been indicted a total of four times and faces 91 felony counts. The trial for his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election — his third indictment — is scheduled to begin in early March.
He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.