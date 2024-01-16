Stormy Daniels Is 'Set to Testify' in Donald Trump Hush Money Case: 'Things Have Been Next-Level Crazy'

In the book Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party written by journalist Jonathan Karl, a source alleged the ex-prez screamed at his lawyer Todd Blanche for nearly 30 minutes after the announcement was made about the trial.

"That's in the middle of the primaries! If I lose the presidency, you are going to be the reason!" he reportedly yelled, according to the source. "You little f---er! You are going to cost me the presidency!"

