Melania Trump has not been having the best week! Between her and the President’s COVID-19 diagnosis, to the leaked phone calls, the First Lady is no doubt very stressed right now. In the latest leak, from her former adviser and friend, Stephanie Wolkoff, she calls Stormy Daniels a “porn hooker.”

This comes after Wolkoff released audio of Trump being a bit of a Scrooge, when she said: “who gives a f**k about Christmas.” In the phone call, which took place in 2018, the FLOTUS, was not happy about Daniels’ photoshoot with Vogue.

“Go Google and read it. Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she will be in one of the issues, September or October,” she said. Wolkoff asks what she means, to which Trump responds, “Stormy.”

Wolkoff released the recording on Michael Cohen’s podcast, “Mea Culpa.”

Cohen was sentenced to prison in 2018 for his involvement in hush payments to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and former Playboy model, Karen McDougal. Cohen has been serving the remainder of his sentence at home due to COVID-19.

Wolkoff has been releasing the phone calls to promote her book, Melania & Me. She admitted to Cohen that she needed a reporter to hear the tapes because the White House “made sure people didn’t believe what I was saying.”

The author left the White House due to an investigation into the fundraising for the inauguration, according to The Guardian. Wolkoff is adamant that she did no wrong and that Trump did not defend her. The First Lady cut ties with her ex-friend and former advisor after the allegations that her firm paid $26 million for Trump’s inauguration.

“The White House created a narrative because I didn’t follow along with the one they wanted,” she told the lawyer.

“Nothing took place without Donald’s approval,” she said, adding, “Nothing took place without Melania knowing.”

Wolkoff’s tell-all book details more private conversations on the First Lady’s relationship with President Donald Trump, and her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump. She also details “Operation Block Ivanka,” which was a ploy to ensure the President’s daughter would not upstage the First Lady or be in the main photos of Trump’s inauguration.

After the first audio clip was released, FLOTUS’ chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, warned Wolkoff that there will be severe repercussions.

“Secretly taping the First Lady and willfully breaking an NDA to publish a salacious book is a clear attempt at relevance. The timing of this continues to be suspect — as does this never-ending exercise in self-pity and narcissism,” Grisham said in a statement.

“Most people in the world don’t think that Trump would screw them over. Don’t make the same mistake I did. Wake up America! You’re next,” Wolkoff wrote in her book.

It’s safe to say these two will not be rekindling their friendship any time soon.