OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Stormy Daniels
OK LogoNEWS

Stormy Daniels Increases Security After Receiving Threatening 'Vitriolic Messages' Ahead Of Donald Trump's Likely Arrest

donald trump pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 21 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Stormy Daniels is taking precautionary measures to protect herself ahead of former President Donald Trump's plausible arrest on Tuesday, March 21.

According to Daniels' attorney, Clark Brewster, the adult film actress has increased her security after receiving multiple life-threatening "vitriolic messages" from Trump supporters via social media.

Article continues below advertisement
stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

While her lawyer confirmed she has amped up her security, Daniels requested no further information be exposed, as she fears it may encourage or aid someone who may want to seek harm against her, Brewster explained to a news publication.

In the past, the 44-year-old's attorney stated: "Stormy for years has had security when she needs to."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Among hateful social media statements include internet trolls calling Daniels a "Worthless W****," "degenerate prostitute" and an "extortionist who should be in prison." Trump fans blame Daniels for the former president's potential arrest.

Trump announced he is expecting to be taken into police custody on Tuesday, March 21, after law enforcement officers complete their investigation into the Republican politician allegedly paying Daniels $130,000 to keep silent about their affair prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Stormy Daniels

"Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney's office ... indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven ... the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," the 76-year-old wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday, March 18.

He later encouraged his supporters to rally in his defense — causing NYPD to already increase their numbers in the streets of New York City.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

"WE JUST CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!" Trump expressed.

"IT'S TIME!!! WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN'T EVEN KNOW HE'S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION , RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA," he concluded, as all eyes remain on Trump and his suspected lock up.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to Daniels' attorney regarding her security measures.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.