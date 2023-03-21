Stormy Daniels Increases Security After Receiving Threatening 'Vitriolic Messages' Ahead Of Donald Trump's Likely Arrest
Stormy Daniels is taking precautionary measures to protect herself ahead of former President Donald Trump's plausible arrest on Tuesday, March 21.
According to Daniels' attorney, Clark Brewster, the adult film actress has increased her security after receiving multiple life-threatening "vitriolic messages" from Trump supporters via social media.
While her lawyer confirmed she has amped up her security, Daniels requested no further information be exposed, as she fears it may encourage or aid someone who may want to seek harm against her, Brewster explained to a news publication.
In the past, the 44-year-old's attorney stated: "Stormy for years has had security when she needs to."
Among hateful social media statements include internet trolls calling Daniels a "Worthless W****," "degenerate prostitute" and an "extortionist who should be in prison." Trump fans blame Daniels for the former president's potential arrest.
Trump announced he is expecting to be taken into police custody on Tuesday, March 21, after law enforcement officers complete their investigation into the Republican politician allegedly paying Daniels $130,000 to keep silent about their affair prior to the 2016 presidential election.
"Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney's office ... indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven ... the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," the 76-year-old wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday, March 18.
He later encouraged his supporters to rally in his defense — causing NYPD to already increase their numbers in the streets of New York City.
"WE JUST CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!" Trump expressed.
"IT'S TIME!!! WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN'T EVEN KNOW HE'S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION , RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA," he concluded, as all eyes remain on Trump and his suspected lock up.
TMZ spoke to Daniels' attorney regarding her security measures.