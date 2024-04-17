'One for the History Books': Donald Trump Mocked Over Courtroom Sketch of Him Falling Asleep During Hush Money Trial
A recently released courtroom sketch showed Donald Trump falling asleep during the first day of his criminal trial on Monday, April 15. This led to several critics mocking the former president for being a "sleepy old man" and for not taking the court case seriously.
The trial revolves around 34 felony counts concerning alleged falsification of business records to conceal hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and another woman in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.
Despite the charges, Trump has maintained his innocence and denied any involvement with Daniels.
Witnesses, including Maggie Haberman and Susanne Craig from the New York Times, observed Trump's behavior in court.
Craig noted, "He looked like he was nodding off, and at one point — in a pretty true tell that he was falling asleep — his head nodded down, and then he sort of jolted back up at one point."
This incident gained attention and sparked discussions on social media, with some users pointing out the irony of Trump's previous taunts against his political opponents, such as calling President Joe Biden "Sleepy Joe."
One user shared the courtroom sketch on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that read, "Accountability is not Trump’s strong suit. He’s clearly struggling to pay attention and grappling with a requirement to be quiet and listen — both alien concepts to Donald Trump."
Another person commented, "For a man of his status, you'd think the court would at least provide him an eze-boy-recliner? And a pillow, maybe a quilt?"
A third user joked, "This is one for the history books. I don't think Donald Trump is going to have a leg to stay awake on calling Joe Biden 'sleepy old man.'"
Several late-night hosts and comedians have jumped on the opportunity to mock Trump for dozing off during the first of four criminal trials he has lined up.
"After years of anticipation, the first criminal trial of a former president has begun," said Daily Show host Jon Stewart Monday evening, "and by all accounts, it is absolutely riveting." He added, "Imagine committing so many crimes, you get bored at your own trial."
"Imagine if Joe Biden fell asleep in the court on the first day of his trial," Jimmy Kimmel told his viewers. "Trump would be calling him comatose. Fox News would be talking about this until Christmas, but not ol' Donny Nappleseed ... It's nice to see that even Donald Trump is exhausted by Donald Trump."
The trial, overseen by Judge Juan Merchan, prohibits televised coverage from inside the courtroom. This restriction leaves reporters and sketch artists as the primary sources of information regarding the proceedings.