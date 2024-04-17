'One for the History Books': Donald Trump Mocked Over Courtroom Sketch of Him Falling Asleep During Hush Money Trial

The trial revolves around 34 felony counts concerning alleged falsification of business records to conceal hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and another woman in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Despite the charges, Trump has maintained his innocence and denied any involvement with Daniels.

Witnesses, including Maggie Haberman and Susanne Craig from the New York Times, observed Trump's behavior in court.

Craig noted, "He looked like he was nodding off, and at one point — in a pretty true tell that he was falling asleep — his head nodded down, and then he sort of jolted back up at one point."