Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges After Being Indicted for His Attempts to Overturn the 2020 Election
Donald Trump pleaded "not guilty" to all charges at his arraignment in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, August 3.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed the embattled former POTUS had been indicted for a third time and hit with four counts in connection with the January 6th Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
His charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
The next court hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 28, less than a week after the first Republican primary debate takes place on Wednesday, August 23, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
It is unclear if Trump will attend the debate.
Earlier today, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to announce that he was on his way to E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse after leaving his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION," he declared in an all-caps statement. "IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"
Trump is the only current or former POTUS is U.S. history to ever be criminally charged.
His first indictment occurred in late March, after a grand jury voted to charge the 77-year-old in connection with an alleged hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.
Trump was indicted again in June on 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of highly classified documents that were discovered in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago resort last August.
The controversial politician has since repeatedly claimed that the cases against him are nothing more than a plot against him concocted by the "Biden Crime Family" in order to interfere with his campaign for the 2024 election.