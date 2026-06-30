Stormy Daniels Mocks Donald Trump’s Reflecting Pool Renovations: 'Almost as Yucky as Tiny’s Gene Pool'

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Stormy Daniels is taking another swipe at Donald Trump, using a famous D.C. landmark as her latest punchline. During a visit to Washington, D.C., the actress mocked the president's Reflecting Pool overhaul while reviving one of her most infamous nicknames for him.

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Stormy Daniels Takes Aim at Reflecting Pool

Source: @thestormydaniels/Instagram Stormy Daniels revived her longtime 'Tiny' nickname for Donald Trump in a social media post about the Reflecting Pool.

Daniels shared a series of photos from her day exploring Washington, D.C., with her husband, Barrett Blade, including snapshots inside the Lincoln Memorial and in front of the Reflecting Pool. In the caption, she joked that the landmark looked "almost as yucky as tiny's gene pool," adding she had expected the city to be busier during her visit. The remark referenced the nickname "Tiny," which Daniels has repeatedly used for Trump over the years. Alongside her comments, Daniels posted an image showing the Reflecting Pool with murky green-blue water and floating debris visible on the surface.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @thestormydaniels/Instagram Stormy Daniels visited the Lincoln Memorial with her husband, Barrett Blade.

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Joe Biden Rips Donald Trump's 'Vanity Projects'

Source: @thestormydaniels/Instagram Joe Biden recently blasted Donald Trump's Reflecting Pool renovation, calling it one of the president's 'vanity projects.'

The adult film star is the woman who accused Trump of sleeping with her while Melania Trump was pregnant with their son, Barron. The president denied the claims, and the two went to court after she alleged he paid her hush money. Stormy's social media post came just days after former President Joe Biden blasted Trump's Reflecting Pool renovation during the Maryland Democratic Party Gala on Saturday, June 27. "It's not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool. Woah! What a loser," Joe said. He later argued, "The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration. It's the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration."

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Reflecting Pool Renovation Sparked Controversy

Source: @thestormydaniels/Instagram The Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool drew criticism after an algae bloom turned the newly renovated water green.

The Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool was repainted earlier this month in an effort to give the water a brighter blue appearance ahead of America's 250th birthday celebration next month. Days later, however, reports surfaced that an algae bloom turned the pool green.

Trump Defends Restoration Effort

Source: mega Donald Trump said the Reflecting Pool had been 'gruesomely vandalized' but vowed it would soon be restored.