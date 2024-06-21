OK Magazine
Stormy Daniels Mocks 'Tiny' Donald Trump in Stand-Up Comedy Show: 'At Least He Didn't Fall Asleep During My Testimony'

By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Stormy Daniels tried her hand at stand-up comedy and both Donald Trump and his Manhattan hush money trial were hot topics.

The New Orleans event, titled "Stormy Daniels' One Night Stand," took place on Wednesday night, June 19, at the AllWays Lounge.

Stormy Daniels mocked Donald Trump during her stand-up set.

According to local outlets who reported on the event, the adult film star joked about everything from her career to her 2006 fling with the embattled ex-prez after meeting at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

At one point, she quipped to the crowd, "I just don’t know when it’s best to keep my mouth shut."

Stormy Daniels referred to Donald Trump by the nickname 'Tiny.'

She also poked fun at the former POTUS — who she referred to by the nickname "Tiny" several times throughout her set — for repeatedly being caught dozing off throughout his high-profile trial.

"Well, at least he didn’t fall asleep during my testimony," she joked.

Stormy Daniels said she considers herself a Republican.

Later in the set, she also claimed that she still considered herself a Republican — "not socially though" — but told the audience, "Not voting for Biden equals a vote for Trump."

Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to be found guilty of a crime.

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a hush money payment made to Daniels just prior to the 2016 election to keep her from speaking out publicly about their sexual encounter.

He is the first current or former U.S. president to ever be convicted of a crime. His sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

"I don’t know if I’ve quite processed it yet," the 45-year-old adult entertainer admitted during a June appearance on Good Morning Britain. "I made the mistake of thinking that it would be like a movie, that the verdict would be the end, the finale and it would just end and the credits would roll and life would go back ... I don’t think that my life will ever be normal."

As OK! previously reported, Daniels also opened up on her opinion on whether Trump should receive prison-time for his crimes.

"I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter," she said in a separate interview. "He is completely and utterly out of touch with reality."

