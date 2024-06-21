Stormy Daniels Mocks 'Tiny' Donald Trump in Stand-Up Comedy Show: 'At Least He Didn't Fall Asleep During My Testimony'

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a hush money payment made to Daniels just prior to the 2016 election to keep her from speaking out publicly about their sexual encounter.

He is the first current or former U.S. president to ever be convicted of a crime. His sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

"I don’t know if I’ve quite processed it yet," the 45-year-old adult entertainer admitted during a June appearance on Good Morning Britain. "I made the mistake of thinking that it would be like a movie, that the verdict would be the end, the finale and it would just end and the credits would roll and life would go back ... I don’t think that my life will ever be normal."