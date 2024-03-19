Donald Trump Almost Malfunctions as He Struggles to Say The Rolling Stones During Rally: Watch
Donald Trump's mental fitness is being called into question once again.
At a rally in mid-March, the ex-president, 77, sparked concerns when he could barely speak about The Rolling Stones to the crowd. At the Ohio event, he discussed two songs: Sam & Dave's hit "Hold On, I'm Comin'" and the Stones' bop "You Can't Always Get What You Want."
"Who liked the Rolling. OK, you had the Rolling song, Stone song, which we liked. That was for first. You know that song, right? 'You Can't Always Get What You Want,' which made no sense, you know. But it was a good song, right? It made no sense," he said while comparing the songs.
"'You Can't Always Get...' They asked me. I say, 'No, they're talking about the Democrats,'" Trump continued as he appeared to muddle his words together. "I said, 'The Democrats can't always get what they want.' So that way at least saved it. But it was a good song. Or the Sam & Dave. Who likes the second [song] better, 'Hold On I'm Coming,' yes? Do you like it better? Both good. The other does bring back some good memories, in all fairness. And it's really no wonder that Joe Biden and his thugs are so desperate to stop us. They only know ... And you remember this, we're the only ones — and they know this — that can stop them. We're the only ones. There's nobody else around."
"If this election isn't won, I'm not sure that you'll ever have another election in this country," he concluded. "Does that make sense?"
Of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him.
One person wrote, "It's his projection stuff again in word salad format," while another said, "I'm always amazed people actually stay and listen to this c---!"
A third person added, "He's projecting again! Who said he would be a dictator on day one? He has already prepared the list for his henchmen to follow."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has claimed he's healthy and all there mentally.
"Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for [Joe] Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left 'Disinformation Machine,' go wild saying that 'Trump doesn’t know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.' No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country," he previously wrote on Truth Social.
"Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House. Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!" he exclaimed.