Donald Trump Almost Malfunctions as He Struggles to Say The Rolling Stones During Rally: Watch

"Who liked the Rolling. OK, you had the Rolling song, Stone song, which we liked. That was for first. You know that song, right? 'You Can't Always Get What You Want,' which made no sense, you know. But it was a good song, right? It made no sense," he said while comparing the songs.

"'You Can't Always Get...' They asked me. I say, 'No, they're talking about the Democrats,'" Trump continued as he appeared to muddle his words together. "I said, 'The Democrats can't always get what they want.' So that way at least saved it. But it was a good song. Or the Sam & Dave. Who likes the second [song] better, 'Hold On I'm Coming,' yes? Do you like it better? Both good. The other does bring back some good memories, in all fairness. And it's really no wonder that Joe Biden and his thugs are so desperate to stop us. They only know ... And you remember this, we're the only ones — and they know this — that can stop them. We're the only ones. There's nobody else around."