Stormy Daniels Testifies Donald Trump Told Her He Sleeps in a Different Room Than Wife Melania

Stormy Daniels took the stand amid Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial on Tuesday, May 7, revealing that the ex-president, 77, and his wife, Melania Trump, have a unique sleeping arrangement.

While testifying, the adult film star, 45, said Donald told her he wasn't sleeping in the same room as the model, 54.

When they were in his hotel suite, Donald apparently showed Stormy magazines, and when she asked to see a picture of his wife, he said, "She's very beautiful."