Stormy Daniels Testifies Donald Trump Told Her He Sleeps in a Different Room Than Wife Melania

Source: mega
By:

May 7 2024, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Stormy Daniels took the stand amid Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial on Tuesday, May 7, revealing that the ex-president, 77, and his wife, Melania Trump, have a unique sleeping arrangement.

While testifying, the adult film star, 45, said Donald told her he wasn't sleeping in the same room as the model, 54.

When they were in his hotel suite, Donald apparently showed Stormy magazines, and when she asked to see a picture of his wife, he said, "She's very beautiful."

donald melania trump
Source: mega

The pair are rarely seen together.

Stormy also testified that she playfully touched Donald when he pulled out a magazine. She told him, "Someone should spank you with that."

"So I took it from him and I said turn around, and I swatted him" on the butt, she testified. "And he was much more polite."

Donald allegedly paid off Stormy and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged affairs prior to the 2016 presidential election.

stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels claims she had an affair with Donald Trump.

As OK! previously reported, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be friends with Melania, claimed recently that the pair — who are rarely seen together — have an arrangement.

"I was worried sick about Melania hours before Donald’s 2nd presidential debate and texted her, 'Are you ok?' (as you can see below)," Melania's former friend wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing text messages from a prior conversation.

"Melania’s response…'Hi love. I canceled interview tomorrow (with @andersoncooper ) & wanted to know 'If I had time for lunch.' She wanted to talk." "It’s an unconventional marriage & she’s complicit. Remember that Melania does not care what anyone thinks about her or Donald. She knows who she married and so does he. @ManhattanDA," Stephanie added.

Stormy Daniels
donald melania
Source: mega

The duo have an 'unconventional marriage,' according to an ex-friend.

In early April, Stephanie said though Melania looks unhappy while with her husband, she isn't oblivious to what's happening.

"Looks like Melania Trump is about to dive head first into a pool of sharks & nobody’s going to protect her. I was the only life guard on duty when she was First Lady," Stephanie captioned the video of Melania and Donald, 77, looking miserable via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, April 7. "She chose to live a life in a minefield, where every step is treacherous & never sure when it might explode. She and he are one in the same."

stormy daniels show
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels took the stand on May 7.

