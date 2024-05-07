Stormy Daniels Wanted Sexual Encounter With Donald Trump to Be Over Soon, Film Star Was 'Concerned' They Didn't Use a Condom

Stormy Daniels has entered the chat, as she has taken the stand to testify on Tuesday, May 7, in Donald Trump's hush money trial.

The adult film star, 45, testified that during their brief sexual encounter, she was looking at the ceiling hoping it would be over soon, adding that she was concerned about them never using a condom.

“If you ever want to get out of that trailer park …” he apparently said to her before they did the deed.