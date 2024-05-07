Stormy Daniels Wanted Sexual Encounter With Donald Trump to Be Over Soon, Film Star Was 'Concerned' They Didn't Use a Condom
Stormy Daniels has entered the chat, as she has taken the stand to testify on Tuesday, May 7, in Donald Trump's hush money trial.
The adult film star, 45, testified that during their brief sexual encounter, she was looking at the ceiling hoping it would be over soon, adding that she was concerned about them never using a condom.
“If you ever want to get out of that trailer park …” he apparently said to her before they did the deed.
While on the stand, Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger asked Daniels about meeting Trump, 77, at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006. Daniels said she did, but noted it was a "brief encounter."
The actress said their interaction was limited — “it wasn’t very much,” she said — but that Trump said, “Oh, you direct, too — you must be smart.”
Daniels then said she got an offer to have dinner with Trump, to which her publicist Mike encouraged her to act on it.
"If nothing else, you'll get a great story," Daniels said her publicist told her. "What better excuse do you have to get out of this dinner than dinner with Donald Trump?"
"It'll make a great story. He's a business guy. What could possibly go wrong?" Daniels recalled Mike saying to her.
Daniels thought she was going to dinner with Trump at a restaurant before he came on to her in his hotel room.
"It was cracked open and Keith was standing there, and he said, 'Nice to meet you,' and so I walked in," she said, referring to Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller.
"There wasn’t really a room. It was more like a foyer, black and white tile floors, big beautiful mahogany table with flowers," she said, describing the room. “People often think that the kind of hotels that we are used to being in, a bed and a dresser — this hotel room was three times the size of my apartment."
The two chatted about her career and if she had been tested for STDs. When Trump pulled out a magazine, Daniels was over it and just wanted to eat her meal.
"I pretty much had enough of his arrogance and cutting me off and still not getting my dinner," Daniels said.
"Someone should spank you with that," Daniels recalled saying to Trump about the magazine.
"So I took it from him and I said turn around, and I swatted him" on the butt, she testified. "And he was much more polite."
After coming back from the bathroom, she was "startled" to find Trump in his bed wearing boxer shorts.
It was "like a jump scare," she said. "And that’s when I had that moment where I felt like the room spun in slow motion. 'Great, I’ve put myself in this bad situation.' He didn’t come at me, he didn’t rush at me, he didn’t put his hands on me, nothing like that."
Daniels wound up having s-- with Trump.
"The next thing I know, I was on the bed, somehow on the opposite side of the bed from where we had been standing. I had my clothes and my shoes off," she said.
After they did the deed, Trump said, "Oh it was great, let’s get together again honey bunch.”
"I just left as fast as I could," she testified, adding that her hands were shaking. “He didn’t give me anything, he didn’t offer to pay me or give me his cell phone number or anything like that."