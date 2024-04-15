Donald Trump 'Fears' Wife Melania, Claims Ex-Aide: Ex-Prez Will Deny Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels 'Until the Day He Dies'
Donald Trump is apparently afraid of his wife, Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, who used to work as chief of staff and press secretary to the former first lady, said in a new interview.
“He fears her, I would say,” she told MSNBC’s Alex Witt.
Donald, 77, is currently in New York City as he attends his criminal case trial for allegedly paying off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair.
"It will personally trouble him, when it comes to his family, certainly with Melania. When we were in the White House and the news first hit with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, the Playboy Playmate, I was with Mrs. Trump the whole time, and she wasn't happy about it. Many days she talked to me about how unhappy she was about everything that was happening. She chose to not go to the State of the Union with him, she chose not to walk to Marine One with him. She is the one person who I think Donald Trump really fears and respects. I guarantee this isn't a great weekend or Sunday for Donald Trump right now," Grisham stated on April 14.
"If he did just fess up and say, 'This was 15 years ago. I made a mistake and be humble about it. I think it would go a long way. I think legally it probably wouldn't be good because then he's saying the payoff happened, but of course is going to deny it until the day he dies. It's just who he is," she continued. "I think there will be a lot of shaking his head, muttering under his breath, disgusted look. It will be a performance for the jury most certainly. I am sure anything that comes out of Stormy's mouth, he's going to have a reaction to just so he can speak later about what a liar she is and all the things he says about anyone who ever says anything about him. So, I think that will be a day — despite what these lawyers are going to ask him to try to remain quiet and not show any facial expressions, he just won't be able to help himself."
- Donald Trump Caught 'Sleeping' During Hush Money Trial, Claims Reporter: 'His Jaw Kept Falling on His Chest'
- Katie Couric Shocked After Bill Maher Said Donald Trump 'Killed' His CNN Town Hall: 'He's Not a Stand-Up Comedian!'
- 'I Thought He Was Having a Seizure': 'Beaten Down' Donald Trump Teased for 'Embarrassing' Dance Moves at Mar-a-Lago: Watch
Grisham also recalled what it was like to be in the White House when the allegations first came out. "Everybody was extremely concerned. People in the West Wing were nervous about what us, people in the East Wing, would be doing. Melania often came out with statements, which was not what the West Wing wanted us to say about various different things. I recall one time the former president calling me from Air Force One to basically see how angry she was and to see if we were putting any statements out because we never checked with the West Wing if we were going to say anything, so he definitely was worried,” she explained. “The West Wing was constantly checking in with me.”
Grisham “never shared with them [Melania’s] thoughts on it because that was kind of personal, private conversations between the two of us,” she added. “When I said we are not going to the State of the Union or she will just meet him on Air Force One, I stopped there and they all knew in the West Wing not to push further or ask her to do any more than that.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As the trial continues for the next few months, Hope Hicks is expected to testify, but Grisham doesn't think she will spill anything good.
"I think people are hopeful that she will drop a bombshell. My hopes are not up. I think she's not going to recall a lot or not remember a lot. She remains a loyalist within the Trump family. This is definitely not something she'd ever want to do, so it makes me wonder if behind the scenes she was not threatened but the prosecution said they had information that could hurt her. I am very surprised she's testifying, but I hope if she has information, she will do the right thing, but my hopes aren't up that she will," she shared.