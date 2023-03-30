Stormy Daniels 'Will Not Back Down' From Speaking Her 'Truth' About Donald Trump As Legal Drama Rages On
Stormy Daniels is ready to take the stand and testify against Donald Trump.
The 44-year-old opened up on her 2006 fling with the former POTUS and the hush money allegations in a live Q&A aired via OnlyFans on Wednesday, March 29.
"I’m not afraid," she said firmly in the video. "I will not back down."
"I’m happy to turn over any and all evidence, and speak my truth," she continued, referring to the Manhattan DA's investigation. "If what he did was illegal, he should be held accountable."
However, despite Daniels' willingness to speak out against the controversial politician, she admitted that she "should have said 'no'" to Trump — who was married to wife Melania at the time — when he first propositioned her while they were attending a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., back in 2006.
"I got myself into a bad situation. I’ve taken responsibility for that. It sucks," she added. "If it happened now, I’d probably punch him in the face."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been under investigation related to a suspicious $130,000 payment made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election. The Manhattan DA is looking into whether Trump is guilty of falsifying records in connection with reimbursement payments made to Cohen.
Daniels has been cooperative throughout the investigation, and confessed that while she hasn't testified as a key witness "yet," she's "looking forward to it."
The adult film star has also been active on social media, trolling critics who try to mock her for allegedly lying about her tryst with Trump.
"President Trump wouldn’t touch you with a 10ft pole," one user wrote, prompting her swift reply, "True. He used a 3 inch one."
Meanwhile, Trump has been fuming about the highly-publicized case. Earlier this month, the embattled businessman took to his Truth Social platform to tear apart the investigation and call on his supporters to protest, further claiming he would be arrested on Tuesday, March 21.
Although no arrest occurred, the investigation is still ongoing.
