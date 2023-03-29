Stormy Daniels Trolls Donald Trump's Manhood As Former President's Legal Issues Rage On
Stormy Daniels threw some major shade at Donald Trump.
The adult film star — who allegedly had an affair with the former President in 2006 — took to Twitter on Sunday, March 26, to throw out the supposed size of Trump's manhood.
While trolling the online haters, Daniels quoted someone who wrote, "President Trump wouldn’t touch you with a 10ft pole," to which she bluntly replied of his lower regions, "True. He used a 3 inch one."
The right-wing leader has continued to dodge being arrest — which was supposed to happen on Tuesday, March 21 — for his shady business dealings, which allegedly included paying hush money to the blonde bombshell amid his 2016 presidential campaign. Due to the scheduled hiatus of the grand jury, the indictment will likely be pushed an entire month.
"I think they’ve already dropped the case," the Republican reportedly told his a reporter at a rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, March 25. "It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing."
Trump has continuously ranted about his legal woes on the social media platform on Truth Social. "They have absolutely no case. The only witnesses are against their so-called ‘star’ witness, a serial liar, convicted felon, and disbarred lawyer [Michael Cohen]. I did nothing wrong, and they know it," he alleged.
- Melania Trump Is Living In A 'Fairytale World' As Donald Trump's Possible Arrest Looms, Insider Says
- Donald Trump Doesn't Believe He'll Be Arrested For Hush Money Scandal: 'I Think They've Already Dropped The Case'
- Jimmy Kimmel Cracks More Jokes About Donald Trump's Delayed Arrest: 'We Are On Day 3 Of To Catch A President'
"This, and everything else that they are doing with the DOJ-led Witch Hunt, is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE, their new and ‘highly sophisticated’ method of cheating on Elections!" he continued to claim.
"I did NOTHING wrong in the ‘Horseface’ case. I see she showed up in New York today trying to drum up some publicity for herself," Trump wrote of his reported former lover. "I haven’t seen or spoken to her since I took a picture with her on a golf course, in full golf gear including a hat, close to 18 years ago."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to Daniels' attorney, Clark Brewster, the actress spoke with New York prosecutors to testify about the the alleged secret payoff from Trump. "Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed," the lawyer confirmed.