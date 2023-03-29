Stormy Daniels Trolls Donald Trump's Manhood As Former President's Legal Issues Rage On

While trolling the online haters, Daniels quoted someone who wrote, "President Trump wouldn’t touch you with a 10ft pole," to which she bluntly replied of his lower regions, "True. He used a 3 inch one."

The right-wing leader has continued to dodge being arrest — which was supposed to happen on Tuesday, March 21 — for his shady business dealings, which allegedly included paying hush money to the blonde bombshell amid his 2016 presidential campaign. Due to the scheduled hiatus of the grand jury, the indictment will likely be pushed an entire month.