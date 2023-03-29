Melania Trump Is Living In A 'Fairytale World' As Donald Trump's Possible Arrest Looms, Insider Says
Melania Trump will not allow Donald Trump's possible arrest to steal her peace of mind.
While keeping to herself at the family's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., the former First Lady has paid little attention to her husband's endless legal woes or anything political going on outside the grounds of the luxurious estate.
"They live in a fairy tale world and just deal with things as they come and seem to survive pretty well," an insider at the members only club revealed. "They do what is possible to get past the problems without disrupting their lifestyle."
"Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," a second source spilled.
Melania's possible delusion comes as the former commander-in-chief's shady legal entanglements may be catching up with him. As OK! previously reported, Donald has been awaiting a possible arrest for an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," an insider noted of the former model's reaction. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."
In the meantime, Melania's focus has remained on their 17-year-old son, Barron Trump, and making sure the drama stays far away from him. "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," the source noted. "Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."
Part of protecting her only child seems to be keeping her circle of confidants small. "Melania's friends are her family members," the insider explained.
"Many Mar-a-Lago Club members and others know and see Melania," the source continued. "But they aren't friends. They don't get together and gab or socialize. She has always surrounded herself with family. She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new."
People spoke to insiders at Mar-a-Lago.