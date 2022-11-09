'Dude I'm Not Dead!': Britney Spears Slams Millie Bobby Brown For Assuming She Could 'Tell Her Story In The Right Way' Via A Biopic
Britney Spears does not consent to a biopic about her life — especially since she "isn't dead."
On Monday, November 7, Millie Bobby Brown guest starred on The Drew Barrymore Show and admitted she always wanted to play the leading role in a motion picture about the Princess of Pop and her troubled past.
The 18-year-old revealed her desire to star in a movie about a real celebrity's life and explained the 40-year-old singer would be her person of choice.
'THERE'S NO CURE': BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS SHE SUFFERED SEVERE NERVE DAMAGE WHICH LEFT HER 'NUMB'
"I think for me, [it] would be Britney Spears," Brown revealed to host Drew Barrymore, adding how the “Circus” vocalist's twisted story “resonates with me.”
"Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger..." the Stranger Things star continued. "I see the scramble for words [in those interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."
However, Spears was confused why someone else should share her story when she is more than capable of doing so herself.
The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 8, to remind the public that she is very much alive and well — and threw shade at Brown's recent declaration.
BRITNEY SPEARS SENDS A 'BEAUTIFUL SPECIAL HAPPY F**K YOU' TO ESTRANGED DAD JAMIE: 'I HOPE HE BURNS IN F**KING HELL'
"Good news, good news!!! Still breathing… it’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away," the pop sensation jabbed in regard to her parents' abusive control over her successful career. "But guess what!!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again!!!
"Yeah I know I’ve posted too much this week on Instagram, 😬🙈… kinda fun though!!! Now that I’m breathing… I have time… it’s different!!! I like it!!! I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead!!!" Spears defensively remarked about Brown's talk show confessions. "Although it’s pretty f**king clear they preferred me dead 🙄🙄🙄."
"I guess my family is going to lock their doors now 🤔🤔🤔🙄🙄🙄🤧🤧🤧!!! Either way… I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors🚪!!!" the "Toxic" singer concluded alongside a photo of double wooden doors. "I did kinda post too much this week… I’m embarrassed!!! I get it… oh well!!! Have a good day ☀️!!!"