'Strong' Kate Middleton Looked 'No Different From Last Wimbledon' After Making Surprise Appearance Amid Cancer Battle
When Kate Middleton, who is battling cancer, popped up at Wimbledon on July 14, people were thrilled to see her smiling and hanging out with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.
“Everyone was wondering if she was going to appear at Wimbledon, and she did,” a source dished. “It’s nothing short of a miracle that she has fought this disease so well. She looked incredible — so strong despite the fact that she is fighting for her life.”
Karwai Tang, who photographed Kate at the match, also praised the princess, 42, for getting out of the house despite battling the disease. “She seemed to look no different from the last Wimbledon. It felt like she is back,” he says. “For [everyone] to cheer and clap when they came in was a great support for her. Wimbledon had been waiting with bated breath for her return, and she was back.”
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-three announced in March she is battling cancer, though she didn't disclose what type it is.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Since then, she seems to be on the mend, as she also attended Trooping the Colour in June.
But for now, she will continue to rest up away from the cameras. "Before, she used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after," author Robert Jobson stated. "She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things."
